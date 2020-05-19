No Comments

All-New 2021 Toyota Sienna Gets 33 Highway MPG

Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Sienna is finally getting a long-anticipated overhaul. The minivan had received no significant changes since 2010, but with an all-new 2021 model, it promises to breathe new life into the family-oriented segment.

The 2021 Toyota Sienna, showcased for the first time yesterday, boasts some of the boldest styling of any minivan we’ve seen in recent memory. According to the automaker, the front end was inspired by Japanese bullet trains. And breaking the trend of previous generations, the Sienna will be offered exclusively with a hybrid powertrain.

Indeed, every Sienna will use a 2.5-liter gasoline four-cylinder paired with two electric motors. Total output is 243 horsepower, down 53 hp from the 2020 model, but providing significant improvements in fuel economy. Toyota says the new Sienna will get 33 mpg on the highway — a massive 12 mpg improvement. And with the instant torque provided by the electric motors, odds are that the 53-hp difference won’t be felt in most roadgoing situations.

Photo: Toyota

The new Sienna will still be available with all-wheel drive and will now ride on the Toyota New Global Architecture, which most Toyota models now share. As a result, it is longer, wider, and Toyota was able to pack the minivan with a veritable armada of high-tech features.

Standard and optional family-friendly features include four-zone climate control, in-car Wi-Fi, seven USB ports, a voice amplification system for parents to talk to rear passengers, a rear entertainment system, and sliding doors you can kick open and closed.

For the tech geeks, there’s a digital rearview mirror, a 10-inch color head-up display, a 12-speaker JBL premium audio system, a refrigerated compartment, and an onboard vacuum cleaner. One of the coolest features, however, has got to be the second-row captain’s chairs. They slide a long way back and have a kick-up ottoman for your feet. And they’re heated, of course.

Photo: Toyota

As with most new Toyota models, the 2021 Sienna also gets standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, featuring the company’s latest automatic emergency braking system, adaptive cruise control, and a variety of other advanced driver-assist technologies. When will it arrive? You can expect the all-new 2021 Toyota Sienna to be in dealership showrooms by the end of the year, for a starting price in the low $30,000s.