All-New 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Gets Even More Interior Space

Expected to launch for the 2024 model year, the Toyota Grand Highlander will have more third-row passenger space and cargo room compared to the regular Highlander, one of Toyota’s most popular family vehicles.

Toyota has thus taken a page out of the American automaker handbook by launching a bigger version of one of its largest vehicles and slapping the name “Grand” in front of it.

Specifically, the Grand Highlander is 6.5 inches longer, 2.3 inches wider, and 2 inches taller than the regular Highlander, in large part thanks to a wheelbase that is 4 inches longer. That makes it almost as large as the Toyota Sequoia and will likely compete with that SUV on the market.

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will be offered with three powertrains: a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder shared with the base Highlander; a hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder with either FWD or AWD, the same available in the Highlander Hybrid; and a high-performance “Hybrid Max” powertrain offered exclusively with AWD, generating 362 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque.

Toyota says that the latter hybrid system can power the Grand Highlander from 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds and enable it to tow up to 5,000 pounds. No word on fuel economy — though the less powerful hybrid model will get 34 mpg on the highway, down from 36 in the regular Highlander.

Maximum cargo space, with both rear rows folded, will be 98 cubic feet, up from 84.3 cubic feet in the standard Highlander. Toyota also claims the third row will have “a spacious adult-sized third row.”

The introduction of the Grand Highlander marks an overall refresh for the Highlander nameplate, one that comes with lots of modern technologies. Fully loaded Highlander models (Grand included) will feature heated and ventilated second-row seats, a head-up display, digital rearview mirror, panoramic sunroof, cloud-based navigation, wireless smartphone connectivity, leather-trimmed seats, and 11-speaker premium sound system. The 2024 Highlander will also feature Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the automaker’s latest driver assistance suite.

Though it’s a 2024 model, pricing and sale information is expected to arrive this summer, so there’s a good chance the new Toyota Grand Highlander will be available to purchase by fall.