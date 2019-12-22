No Comments

All-New Toyota Highlander to Appear in Super Bowl Spot

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has confirmed the all-new 2020 Highlander SUV will be featured in a 60-second spot during the upcoming Super Bowl LIV match in February.

According to the automaker, the spot will mark the launch of the new Highlander campaign, which will run through mid-July 2020.

“We’re excited to feature the all-new 2020 Highlander in our spot in the Big Game,” said Toyota Motor North America’s Ed Laukes. “The Highlander is currently the best-selling model in the midsize SUV segment, and there’s no better way to kick off the marketing campaign for the fourth generation of this benchmark SUV than during the most-watched television event of the year.”

Toyota has a habit of launching advertising campaigns for new vehicle products at the Super Bowl. It did so at the 2012 and 2015 events to spotlight the Camry, and in 2018 used the Big Game to launch its new global “Start Your Impossible” campaign, which is still ongoing.

Earlier this year, the new 2019 RAV4 and returning Supra sports car were both featured at the Super Bowl. In other words, with the announcement that Toyota will once more head to the Super Bowl to launch a new advertising campaign, it’ll be the third consecutive year the automaker employs the strategy, which is enough to identify it as a pattern.

Given that Toyota has also said it will launch a new or updated product almost every month for the next three years, we can probably expect more major spots featuring the brand and its best-selling vehicles at every coming Super Bowl for some time.