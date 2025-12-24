Alpine Announces First Electric SUV for U.S. Market to Rival Porsche Cayenne Electric by 2030

This new SUV, described by Alpine executives as a “super SUV,” will stand shoulder to shoulder with high-end rivals like the Porsche Cayenne Electric. The project is being developed to preserve Alpine’s reputation for agility and precision, despite the larger size and electric powertrain. The company’s vision is to build a model that combines performance and practicality, something that could attract a wider range of customers while remaining faithful to Alpine’s motorsport roots.

The plan represents a turning point for the brand, which has traditionally focused on lightweight sports cars such as the A110. The SUV will also play a vital role in Alpine’s North American launch, helping it expand beyond its European base. It is part of Renault Group’s “Dream Garage” initiative, which includes a trio of fully electric models designed to redefine the Alpine brand for a new era.

Alpine’s Next Generation of Electric Performance

The upcoming SUV will be built on a large, dedicated electric platform developed within the Renault Group. It is expected to feature a dual-motor layout providing all-wheel drive capability and strong performance to rival its German competitors. While Alpine has not disclosed exact figures, engineers are reportedly concentrating on achieving sharp handling and responsiveness, two qualities that have long defined the brand.

Philippe Krief, Alpine’s CEO, said that the SUV will remain unmistakably Alpine in its driving character. The company aims to retain the emotional connection of its sports cars while adapting to the demands of a new segment. Krief emphasized that the vehicle will be more than a rebadged Renault, it will be a completely distinct product, engineered to express Alpine’s own identity in an electric future, reports Auto Express.

2026 Alpine A390 – © Alpine

Expanding Into the United States

Alpine’s electric SUV will serve as a strategic entry point into the U.S. market, a region that remains key for the brand’s global ambitions. The company intends to compete directly with established luxury EV makers such as Porsche, using the SUV’s combination of design, performance, and technology to appeal to American buyers.

The SUV’s proportions and power are seen as ideal for the U.S., where larger, performance-oriented electric crossovers continue to gain popularity. According to Alpine, this vehicle is not only meant to increase brand recognition overseas, but also to prove that French engineering can stand on equal footing with leading international competitors. This expansion will be supported by Renault Group’s global network and its focus on electrification.

2026 Alpine A390 – © Alpine

Design and Philosophy Rooted in Heritage

The electric SUV will represent the next step in Alpine’s design evolution. The styling is expected to reflect aerodynamic efficiency and muscular stance, blending elegance with sportiness. Despite its size, the model will maintain the visual lightness characteristic of Alpine’s cars.

The vehicle will integrate advanced materials to reduce weight and maximize efficiency. Inside, the SUV will feature a premium interior layout with a strong focus on the driver’s experience. Alpine designers are reinterpreting the brand’s DNA for a more versatile vehicle, one that aligns with modern expectations without abandoning the spirit of performance and simplicity that has defined the brand since its creation.