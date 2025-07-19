Alpine unveils electric A290 and A390 models in response to EU regulations

The automotive world is shifting fast, pushed by tighter rules and changing buyer tastes, highlighting the electrification strategy of major car manufacturers. The European Union (yes, the big league regulator) has declared that by 2035, only electric vehicles will hit European streets—meaning no more sales of thermal and hybrid rides. That’s a major shakeup for every car maker out there, including Alpine, which is gearing up for an electrified ride ahead.

Alpine’s dive into electric fun

Anticipating changes, Alpine has rolled out two zero-emission models: the A290 city car and the A390 large SUV. They’re not just about cutting emissions but also about stirring things up in the electric market. The A290 is all about zipping through city streets with efficiency and style, while the A390 steps in for anyone after a roomier ride that still cares about the planet.

On top of that, Alpine is cooking up the future A110 electric model (yes, replacing that 2018 sports coupe announcement) that promises to flip the script on driving. The plan? Keep that strong driver-car bond with physical controls. (Alpine’s design director, Antony Villain, believes that “too many screens harm concentration”—a nod to keeping things real on the road.)

Merging classic vibes with fresh looks

Alpine’s design approach is all about keeping the driving experience genuine and heartfelt. Although the new A110 won’t mimic the retro style of its 1960s grandparent, it will hold onto some familiar touches like round headlights and a low profile. Then again, its design is taking cues from the A390 SUV—think pointed nose, sloping roofline, and bold fenders (all to give it that modern yet timeless edge).

This mix of old-school charm and new innovations shows Alpine’s drive to offer rides that feel both exciting and practical. They’re making sure every car hits that sweet spot between emotional appeal and today’s performance standards—all without skipping a beat on sustainability.

Current rides and plan for the market

Alpine’s current models highlight their knack for blending fresh interior designs with advanced technology. The A290 borrows its interior layout from the Renault R5 E-Tech, creating a setup that’s both familiar and uniquely Alpine. In the A390, you’ll find a 12-inch display similar to the one in the Renault electric Mégane, combining digital flair with plenty of hands-on controls.

Even though screens are in high demand these days, Alpine isn’t going all-in on digital. They prefer a balanced mix (a reminder of Villain’s view that “a sports car should be driven without distractions”), so drivers can keep their focus without a tech overload.

With the current thermal A110 nearing the finish line of production, Alpine is making sure there’s always a flagship model on deck. Their focus on fresh design and smart market moves means there won’t be any gaps, keeping car lovers excited all over the globe.

What’s next on Alpine’s road

For Alpine, moving toward electric isn’t just about following regulations—it’s about redefining the sports car experience these days. Embracing greener tech while still keeping that driver-to-car connection strong, Alpine is all set to lead this new wave of car excellence.

As more drivers look to be kinder to the planet without giving up speed or style, Alpine’s fresh approach gives a cool sneak peek into the future of driving. With every new model, they’re inviting enthusiasts to see how a blend of tradition and innovation can transform every trip—pretty hard to pass up if you love cars and the promise of what’s coming next.