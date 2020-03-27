No Comments

More Americans Want a Jeep During the Pandemic

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: FCA

Research has suggested that new car sales could be down by more than an astounding 30 percent this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, drivers are still interested in purchasing vehicles, and, according to a new study, many Americans want a new Jeep.

A Luxurious New Trim: The 2020 Wrangler High Altitude

Why Americans want Jeep vehicles

Rather than hindering drivers’ interest in Jeep vehicles, the pandemic has actually led to an increase in interest. YouGov BrandIndex conducted a poll, which asked, “When you are in the market next to purchase a car or truck, from which of the following would you consider purchasing?”

16 percent of potential customers responding to the poll said they were considering a Jeep. This percentage is 2.6 percent higher than it was just 30 days prior. As such, it’s reasonable to believe that the pandemic has at least somewhat had an effect on this change.

According to YouGov, “It may be too early to tell, but the brand has long positioned itself as a rugged go-anywhere machine, which may be appealing to consumers in uncertain times.”

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Photo: FCA

It makes sense that the Jeep would be popular during this stressful time. Jeep vehicles are made with utility and versatility in mind, and they can handle obstacles on and off the road. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler, for instance, has a Trail Rated badge, indicating that it’s ready to take on rocky terrain and inclement weather.

The Jeep Wrangler has three 4×4 systems available to give you an appropriate amount of power for each situation. It features moisture-resistant body openings, sealed electrical connections and a high air intake, allowing you to drive through streams and creeks. Plus, it has underbody skid plates and plenty of ground clearance.

Fun Activities: What to do while stuck at home

Jeep sales have been on the rise during the last few years, so it is possible that YouGov’s research has more to do with that trend than the pandemic. Nevertheless, it’s certainly possible that more drivers have their eyes on Jeep models in times like these.