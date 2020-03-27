More Americans Want a Jeep During the Pandemic
Research has suggested that new car sales could be down by more than an astounding 30 percent this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, drivers are still interested in purchasing vehicles, and, according to a new study, many Americans want a new Jeep.
A Luxurious New Trim: The 2020 Wrangler High Altitude
Why Americans want Jeep vehicles
Rather than hindering drivers’ interest in Jeep vehicles, the pandemic has actually led to an increase in interest. YouGov BrandIndex conducted a poll, which asked, “When you are in the market next to purchase a car or truck, from which of the following would you consider purchasing?”
16 percent of potential customers responding to the poll said they were considering a Jeep. This percentage is 2.6 percent higher than it was just 30 days prior. As such, it’s reasonable to believe that the pandemic has at least somewhat had an effect on this change.
According to YouGov, “It may be too early to tell, but the brand has long positioned itself as a rugged go-anywhere machine, which may be appealing to consumers in uncertain times.”
It makes sense that the Jeep would be popular during this stressful time. Jeep vehicles are made with utility and versatility in mind, and they can handle obstacles on and off the road. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler, for instance, has a Trail Rated badge, indicating that it’s ready to take on rocky terrain and inclement weather.
The Jeep Wrangler has three 4×4 systems available to give you an appropriate amount of power for each situation. It features moisture-resistant body openings, sealed electrical connections and a high air intake, allowing you to drive through streams and creeks. Plus, it has underbody skid plates and plenty of ground clearance.
Fun Activities: What to do while stuck at home
Jeep sales have been on the rise during the last few years, so it is possible that YouGov’s research has more to do with that trend than the pandemic. Nevertheless, it’s certainly possible that more drivers have their eyes on Jeep models in times like these.
Amanda Drago lives in West Chester, Ohio with her wonderful family, which includes her adorable dog, Coco. Amanda recently graduated from Miami University with degrees in both marketing and creative writing. However, if she was ever forced to change career paths, she imagines that she would train dogs for movies. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, and watching Netflix. She also has a special place in her heart for theatre and purchases tickets to as many shows as she can. See more articles by Amanda.