AT4X AEV Edition Bulks Up GMC Sierra’s Off-Road Muscle

Photo: GMC

The GMC Sierra 1500’s new AT4X off-road trim is about to get even more capable and stylish. Created with the help of American Expedition Vehicles, the 2023 AT4X AEV Edition presents heavy-duty protective features and unique accents designed to enhance the AT4X’s already impressive performance and appearance.

“GMC has been a pioneer in the premium off-road space and this Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition raises the bar yet again,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC.

Photo: GMC

What’s included with the AT4X AEV Edition?

The AT4X AEV Edition makes the AT4X even more of an off-road tank. Both AEV-stamped, powder-coated steel bumpers incorporate reinforced recovery points, and the front bumper is winch-capable as well. Meanwhile, five high-strength, hot-stamped boron steel skid plates shield the fuel tank, transfer case, rear differential, and other vulnerable underbody components.

For even more off-road confidence, the AT4X AEV Edition comes with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud-terrain tires and available off-road rocker panel protectors. It also boasts improved front approach, departure, and breakover angles, along with extra ground clearance.

This special edition’s exterior design elements include gloss black door handles, a reshaped grille and front fascia, and gloss black 18-inch AEV Salta wheels with recessed valves and laser engraving. The interior shows off AEV-branded headrest embroidery and floor liners.

Photo: GMC

Other AT4X features

The AT4X AEV Edition is equipped with all the AT4X’s regular features, too. Front and rear e-locking differentials, Multimatic DSSV dampers, and a multi-mode two-speed transfer case join with a 420-horsepower V8 to deliver brawny capabilities on all kinds of terrain. The deluxe Obsidian Rush-themed interior comes with full-grain leather massage seats up front, ash wood trim, and a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system.

Per GMC, the Sierra AT4X AEV Edition will be available sometime during the 2023 model year. As you wait, The News Wheel’s GMC brand coverage is a great resource for more updates on this model and other Sierra news.