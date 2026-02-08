It’s Official: Audi’s New Entry-Level Electric Car Arrives This Year

With a range of up to 600 kilometers, this compact electric car will compete with similar models from Mercedes and BMW, but at a more accessible price point.This move is Audi’s first serious foray into the affordable electric car market, which is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By leveraging the Volkswagen Group’s technology, Audi aims to provide a premium experience at a price that appeals to a wider range of customers. The A2 e-tron will be built on the same platform as the Volkswagen ID.3, ensuring that it meets modern expectations for performance and efficiency.

Audi’s Affordable Electric Ambitions

The A2 e-tron, expected to be unveiled by the end of 2026, will be Audi’s entry into the compact electric car market, a segment increasingly dominated by models from other premium manufacturers. According to Motor1, the A2 e-tron will be priced at around €40,000, making it more affordable than other electric models from Audi’s lineup, such as the Q4 e-tron. The vehicle is set to compete with similarly sized models like the Mercedes CLA and BMW iX3, which are priced higher but offer similar features.

The A2 e-tron will be built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which has already been used for the Volkswagen ID.3. This platform is designed to optimize both the performance and cost of electric vehicles, allowing Audi to keep production costs lower while maintaining high-quality standards. This strategic move allows Audi to offer a car that is competitive in both price and technology, addressing the growing demand for affordable electric cars.

Audi Q4 e-tron – © Audi

A Familiar Design with Audi’s Premium Touch

The A2 e-tron will share its technical underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.3, but Audi plans to give it a distinct design that aligns with the brand’s premium image. According to Auto Journal, the A2 e-tron will feature a compact, aerodynamic design with a spacious interior, drawing inspiration from the original Audi A2, which was known for its innovative use of aluminum. The car will offer a similar profile to a monospaced vehicle, with an emphasis on maximizing space and comfort.

In terms of battery options, the A2 e-tron is expected to offer several configurations, including batteries of 58 or 79 kWh. This range of options will provide a variety of driving distances, with a maximum range of around 600 kilometers on a single charge.

While these specifications align closely with the Volkswagen ID.3, Audi will likely enhance the vehicle’s driving experience with its signature luxury features. The use of the MEB platform also ensures the A2 e-tron will benefit from the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology.

Volkswagen ID.3 – © Shutterstock

The Return of the Audi A2 Legacy

The A2 e-tron’s return is particularly noteworthy because it revives the A2 nameplate, which has been absent from Audi’s lineup for two decades. The original Audi A2, launched in the early 2000s, was a compact car with an aluminum body and a focus on fuel efficiency.

However, it was not a commercial success, largely due to its unconventional design and premium price tag. Now, Audi hopes that the A2 e-tron will avoid the missteps of its predecessor by offering a more mainstream design and a more affordable price point.

The A2 e-tron will sit below the Q4 e-tron in Audi’s electric vehicle lineup. The car will be built on the same MEB platform used by the Volkswagen ID.3, which gives it a solid foundation for both performance and efficiency. The A2 e-tron will feature a more practical design, aimed at appealing to urban drivers looking for a stylish, electric vehicle at a competitive price.