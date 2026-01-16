Why Auto Pros Say You Should Lift Your Wiper Blades Before a Snowstorm

With temperatures set to plummet across the country, curious Southerners might notice a strange sight on parked cars: windshield wipers pointed straight up. In cold-weather areas this is a common move before snow or ice arrives. People do it to avoid one of winter’s little pains, wipers freezing to the glass.

Why Some Drivers Lift Their Wipers

Drivers who lift their wipers before a storm have a few reasons for doing it. The main one, according to the experts at GlassDoctor, is that it keeps the soft rubber blades from freezing to the windshield. Frozen wipers can turn an ordinary winter drive into a “winter driving nightmare.” Trying to run wipers that are stuck to the glass can rip or break the blades, and in some cases the strain can damage the wiper motor (the part that moves the wipers), leading to expensive repairs.

The Erie Insurance material damage claims quality control manager in Erie, Pennsylvania, a city used to snow and ice, points out the risk that the rubber may tear when you try to free a frozen blade. They suggest that “leaving them up is probably your best bet, if you can do it.” That advice rings true for anyone who’s wrestled with a snow-covered windshield.

Why Lifting Wipers Can Backfire

Not everyone agrees lifting wipers is the right move. One big worry is damage from high winds that often come with winter storms. Steven Ewing, director of editorial content at Edmunds, warns that propping wipers up might keep them from freezing, but it also leaves the wiper arms exposed to bending or breaking in strong winds, which can mean pricey repairs.

Ewing recommends leaving the wipers down instead. He says to clear as much snow and ice as you can by hand and use the car’s defroster to melt what’s left. That approach puts less stress on the wiper mechanism and avoids wearing out the springs, which repeated lifting can shorten.

How To Do It Safely

If you decide to lift your wipers, do it carefully. Turn the vehicle off, then gently lift the passenger-side wiper until it points upward. Do the same for the driver’s-side wiper, and stop if you feel resistance.

If you choose not to lift them, prep your car for the cold. Make sure the windshield wipers are off before you start the engine. Turn the defrosters to high and give them 10 to 20 minutes to warm the glass and melt external ice. Use a soft brush to remove snow and a plastic scraper for ice (to avoid scratching the windshield).

So, What Should You Do?

In the end, whether to lift your wipers depends on your situation and local weather. If high winds are expected, or you live somewhere that rarely gets severe cold, leaving the wipers down is probably smarter. If you’re in a place hit regularly by winter storms, lifting them can help prevent damage and make clearing the windshield easier.

The back-and-forth over lifting wipers before snow shows the bigger challenge of dealing with winter weather. By weighing the pros and cons and knowing the mechanical risks, drivers can choose the best way to protect their vehicles during the cold months.