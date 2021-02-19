No Comments

Hyundai Sonata Named Canada’s Best Family Sedan by autoTRADER.ca

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai’s efforts to keep its sedan lineup on the cutting edge have paid off. A jury of auto experts recently honored the Hyundai Sonata as the 2021 autoTRADER.ca Best Family Sedan.

To win this award, the Sonata successfully went up against some especially tough and high-quality competitors in its segment.

“For the Hyundai Sonata to be voted as the Best Family Sedan for 2021 and beat the popular Honda Accord (which was last year’s winner in this segment) and Toyota Camry is noteworthy, as both are favorites among Canadian sedan consumers,” writes Sami Haj-Assaad of autoTRADER.ca.

The Hyundai Sonata’s award-winning features

The awards panel was especially impressed by the 2021 Sonata’s attractive design, high-value features, advanced technologies, and numerous engine choices.

On the design front, the jury noted the Sonata’s striking sportback profile and unique LED headlights that integrate with the hood. Meanwhile, the interior presents thoughtful details and textures, along with premium leather seating on higher-end trims.

Panelists also pointed out that the Sonata comes “loaded with enough features to put most luxury cars to shame.” Options include 12-speaker Bose sound, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

Photo: Hyundai

The Sonata’s generous tech features impressed the jury, too. For infotainment, customers can opt for an available 10.25-inch touch screen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come standard.

Further cementing its Best Family Sedan status, the Sonata delivers a wide range of high-tech safety systems as well — most of which come standard. These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. In addition, the Sonata is exceptionally crashworthy and owns a Top Safety Pick rating from the IIHS.

Another factor in the Sonata’s award is its loaded lineup of powertrain options. These include a 191-horsepower 2.5-liter engine, a 180-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo, and a 290-horsepower 2.5-liter turbo for the N Line. The Hybrid gets an efficient 192-horsepower gas/electric combo.

Jurors observed that the Sonata achieves all this with accessible pricing for a range of budgets. For 2021, Sonata price tags go from $27,149 (Canadian) for the Preferred up to $38,749 for the Ultimate and $40,199 for the Hybrid.

