Autotrader Ranks Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring on Best List

2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid

Photo: Lincoln

The Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring has secured a spot on Autotrader’s list of the 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021. The sleek, sophisticated SUV was one of 10 models singled out by the publication for its eco-friendly powertrain, sophisticated design, and performance.

“2021 is an excellent time to be shopping for a new electric vehicle. The EV landscape has gotten much more diverse just in the past year, with brand-new offerings and updated models joining the party,” according to Autotrader.

The 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring features the power of a standard twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology paired to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission with paddle activation. It utilizes plug-in hybrid technologies for an intense, fuel-efficient performance. Preserve EV and Pure EV drive modes further optimize the efficient power.

‘The Lincoln Aviator is a gold standard when it comes to plug-in hybrids,” said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. “With an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 21 miles,” it performs well and accomplishes most daily tasks without ever needing the gasoline engine.”

The 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring also boasts a premium interior with amenities including quad-zone climate controls, ambient lighting, heated first-row seats, premium leather seating surfaces, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise, redundant audio, climate, and media controls. The Panoramic Vista Roof with Power Sunshade optimizes the spacious feel of the cabin. Available features include a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated second-row outboard seats, wireless charging pad, and Head-Up Display.

In addition to an eco-friendlier powertrain, the 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring boasts advanced driver-assist technologies. Under proper conditions, the Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking includes Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support and Pedestrian Detection warns you of potential threats and engages the brakes to help you minimize or avoid a collision.