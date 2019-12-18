No Comments

Best Camping Accessories for Your GMC Yukon

The spaciousness and towing capability of the GMC Yukon make it the perfect vehicle to transport you and your family on camping trips. And with these purposeful GM accessories, it’s easy to feel poised and ready for whatever outdoor adventures await you in 2020.

Reliable and Roomy: Meet the GMC Yukon

Exterior cargo organizers

Bring along a kayak with the Hull-A-Port Pro carrier by Thule. It attches to your Yukon’s cross bars and has thermo-elastomer saddles to shield your vessel from scratches when loading and unloading it.

Feel like honing your mountain-biking skills? This 2-bike T2 Classic Bicycle carrier mounts to the Yukon’s hitch for safe and secure transportation. And you can still access the cargo area even when it’s installed, since GM designed it to tilt away from, instead of toward, the vehicle.

Protection and assistance

Molded assist steps provide stable footing when you’re loading and unloading your family and gear. Splash guards will help deflect mud and water away from the body of the Yukon, to help keep it cleaner no matter what weather and road conditions you face en route to the campsite.

Trailering tools

The Yukon was built to handle moderate towing jobs, so you can bring along a pop-up camper, RV, or small trailer with you on your next outdoor escape. Channel this SUV’s strength when you invest in the 7,500-pound-capacity CURT hitch trailering package.

Tent

Keep the SPORTZ Cove by Napier in the trunk of the Yukon, in case you need some shade from the sun or some shelter from the rain on your next camping getaway. The frame attaches to the open liftgate and outer rim of the open cargo area and even comes with a built-in storm flap and mesh-screen door to ward of pesky mosquitoes.

