No Comments

Best GM Models for City Dwellers

2020 Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

A compact profile, efficiency, good looks, and affordability are just a few priorities you might have when shopping for the right vehicle for your urban lifestyle. Here are three GM models that every city dweller should consider.

Owner Perks: Incentives to bring home a new Chevy car

Chevy Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Spark is well suited to city life, for a variety of reasons. For starters, it has a cheap starting price at just $13,400. It also gets 30 mpg in the city and 38 on the highway for superb efficiency when you’re running errands or skipping town for the weekend.

Its petite frame measures just 143.1 inches in length and 62.8 inches in width (without the mirrors), which makes it perfect for navigating congested city streets and squeezing into a tight parking space near the curb. Available Rear Park Assist makes parallel parking even simpler, so you can park your car right the first time without worrying about scratching the bumper.

Chevy offers the model in 10 different shades to match your mood, whether you prefer a more mellow shade like Passion Fruit or Caribbean Blue, or a peppier shade like Orange Burst or Red Hot.

Chevy Bolt EV

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

The 2020 Bolt EV is the perfect car to keep pace with your fast-paced, environmentally-conscious life. It has an EPA-estimated range of 259 miles on one charge, so you can spend less time charging the battery.

Its 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for Safety from the NHTSA will boost your confidence behind the wheel. Advanced driver-assist functions like Front Pedestrian Braking and Rear Park Assist will increase your alertness to potential obstacles when you’re driving around town.

Surprisingly spacious, the Bolt EV also delivers 56.6 cubic feet of maximum cargo space when you collapse the back seats. This gives you the option of transporting more gear and longer items when you’re out shopping or packing up the car for a road trip.

Cadillac XT4

2020 Cadillac XT4 Sport

Photo: Cadillac

If you need a bit more space than a sedan and prefer a more elegant facade than the Spark and Bolt, take a look at the Cadillac XT4. The exterior incorporates an assertive sport grille complemented by LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps. Sleek body lines add to the contemporary aesthetic.

Inside, the cabin has space for up to five people while boasting best-in-class rear legroom to keep passengers in the second-row more comfortable. And with front lumbar massaging seats, it’s easy to feel relaxed when you’re driving no matter what stresses you encounter on the road or at work.

The XT4 incorporates progressive safety systems to ease your mind when cruising city streets. The Safety Alert Seat provides vibration cues on the left, right, or both sides of the driver’s seat when needed, to communicate which direction (or directions) obstacles are approaching the vehicle. A Head-Up Display makes it easy to monitor essential information like vehicle speed and navigational instructions while keeping your gaze on the road up ahead.

Speaking of city life… Get the scoop on how cities like Ann Arbor are reimagining urban roads in light of the pandemic. Then learn more about GM’s initiative to bring hands-free driving to the city in the form of Ultra Cruise.

Elegant Options: Reasons to go with a Cadillac model like the XT4