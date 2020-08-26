No Comments

Best GMC Models for New Drivers

If you’re a new driver shopping for the right first vehicle to bring home, you’re in the right place. These two GMC models make great companions as you learn the rules of the road and enjoy the freedom of having wheels.

Terrain

The most affordable model in the GMC lineup, the five-passenger 2020 Terrain has a base starting price of $25,000, at the time of writing. It’s a smart pick if you need a mix of efficiency, safety, and moderate towing power.

It gets 30 mpg on the highway when equipped with the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and front-wheel drive. And it offers a spectrum of protective tools — like Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Following Distance Indicator — to boost your confidence behind the wheel. Because of this model’s excellent safety features, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports recently ranked the Terrain as one of the top recommended vehicles for teens.

The Terrain has a flexible cabin to accommodate different configurations of people and things. And a 3,500-pound maximum towing capacity means that you can yank a small U-Haul to help you move across town or a small trailer to enhance your outdoor getaways.

Canyon

The 2020 Canyon

The 2020 Canyon boasts an affordable price tag with the technology and versatility you need as you explore more of your world and discover new destinations. At the time of writing, the base trim has a starting price of $29,100.

This model makes a great entry into the truck segment. With a smaller profile than the Sierra, it makes it less stressful to park and maneuver through traffic when space is tight.

GMC has outfitted this truck with a variety of tools to increase your alertness and help prevent collisions as you gain experience driving. Available Forward Collision Alert, Rear Park Assist, and Lane Departure Warning are three of the features that you can pick when customizing your Canyon.

The Canyon also has the capability to enhance your journeys, with a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds when properly equipped. And a highway efficiency rating of 30 mpg means that you can make more headway on road trips before needing to stop for gas.

