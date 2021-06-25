No Comments

BMW Expands “Ultimate Driving Experience” Tour in the U.S.

Drive the Ultimate Driving Machine at the Ultimate Driving Experience

Photo: BMW

Now that things are somewhat returning to normal across the country, companies and organizations are starting to hold more events each day. One such company is BMW, which is expanding its 2021 Ultimate Driving Experience tour to add new stops for a total of 22 cities in the U.S.

Drive in Luxury: See what makes the BMW 3 Series so appealing

What is the Ultimate Driving Experience?

The BMW Ultimate Driving Experience offers behind-the-wheel BMW driving programs and features many of the BMW models that you know and love. One of the events is Autocross, a course that tests your skills for 90 minutes in an M440i xDrive Coupe while a BMW Professional Driving Instructor gives you tips via radio. If you want a more laid-back experience, you can do a Street Drive experience in many of the standard BMW models like the X7 or a 3 Series. You’ll get to see what it’s like to drive a BMW in your hometown. You can also test the limits of BMW’s PHEV lineup or attend the M Car Control Clinic in the performance-based M3 Competition and M4 Competition models.

You’ll get to meet the entire BMW lineup at one of these events

Photo: BMW

Where is the Ultimate Driving Experience?

BMW just completed its Ultimate Driving Experience in Philadelphia last weekend after visiting Long Island, Raleigh, Tampa Bay, Chicago, New Jersey, Boston, and Washington D.C. in weeks prior. The next stop is this weekend in Minneapolis at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The tour extends and stops back in Chicago followed by Atlanta, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and ending in New York City in early November.

M Performance: Learn more about the powerful BMW X5 M SUV

How much does it cost?

According to the BMW website, the Ultimate Driving Experience is free except for the M Car Control Clinic, which costs $250. You do need to register ahead of time to ensure you get a spot at the event in your city. You’ll need to include information about your personal BMW preferences as well as proof that you’re able to drive a vehicle. Additional restrictions apply and you’re also required to sign a waiver.