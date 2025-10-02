BMW Issues Urgent Recall for 145,000 Vehicles

The issue, affecting several BMW popular models across recent production years, was disclosed through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on September 25, 2025.

The fault concerns a malfunctioning starter motor that may fail to properly initiate the engine, creating heat levels capable of igniting insulation materials in the engine compartment. While BMW confirmed no injuries or accidents have occurred so far, the risk has prompted a large-scale recall targeting a broad range of its luxury vehicles.

Multiple Models and Years Included in the Recall

The total number of affected vehicles stands at 145,102. The majority are BMW X5s produced in 2019 and 2020, followed by the X7 from the same years, as reported by USA TODAY. Also included are several hundred thousand units of the 840i manufactured between 2020 and 2025, along with the 740Li built between 2020 and 2022. The 2020 340i and X6 are also part of the recall, though in smaller numbers.

This new action follows an earlier campaign from August 2024, registered under recall code 24V576. At that time, BMW addressed a similar overheating issue linked to the same engine starter, offering a software update. Yet, some vehicles that received that fix are now being recalled again, as the measure failed to fully resolve the risk. Drivers whose vehicles were repaired last year will need to return to a dealership for the new remedy.

Overheating Component Identified as Ignition Source

The engine starter issue involves improper ignition behavior, where the component either struggles to turn over the engine or fails entirely. According to the NHTSA filing, repeated start attempts can cause the starter to overheat. That heat, in turn, may affect nearby engine materials, particularly thermal insulation, which could catch fire. BMW noted that drivers might see smoke or detect a burning smell, either during operation or shortly after exiting the vehicle.

Although no confirmed incidents of fire, property damage, or injury have been linked to the issue, the nature of the defect—its location within the engine compartment and its potential to go unnoticed until smoke appears—has led to a swift response from the manufacturer. BMW confirmed that its investigation was based on field reports and technical assessments gathered over several months.

Free Repairs and Compensation Process Underway

In its official communication, BMW stated that all affected vehicles will receive a replacement engine starter, redesigned to eliminate the overheating risk. The repair will be performed at no cost to the customer. Drivers who previously paid for out-of-pocket repairs related to the same issue may be eligible for reimbursement, pending verification of costs and service documentation.

Dealers were informed of the recall on September 25, 2025. BMW will begin sending letters to affected vehicle owners on November 17, at which point customers will also be able to verify their vehicle’s status using the VIN lookup tool on the NHTSA website. The new recall is listed under reference number 25V644.

For further support, BMW owners can contact customer service directly at 1-800-525-7417.