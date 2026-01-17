Step Inside This Bold Orange 2026 Peterbilt 589 Featuring a 144″ Ari Legacy Custom Sleeper

On December 23, 2025, ARI Legacy Sleepers grabbed the attention of truck fans and industry folks when they revealed a one-of-a-kind build. Their latest custom project, a 2026 Peterbilt 589 fitted with a 144-inch Custom ARI Legacy Sleeper, was delivered to eager customers and shown off in a striking social media post. The bright exterior and detailed interior drew a lot of eyes, marking a notable moment for ARI and its growing customer base.

Eye-Catching Look and Solid Design

The 2026 Peterbilt 589 turns heads with its bold orange finish, which ARI calls a “fiery orange color scheme.” That color not only makes the truck pop on the road but also shows ARI’s focus on bespoke solutions that stand out. This truck isn’t just about looks; it also reflects Peterbilt’s ongoing commitment to quality and ARI’s detailed craftsmanship.

The 144-inch Custom ARI Legacy Sleeper adds a high-quality living space built for long-haul drivers. ARI Legacy Sleepers, known for custom setups, crafted a cabin that balances luxury and practical use. This model highlights a joint effort between Peterbilt and ARI to meet the needs of professional drivers who want more comfort on long trips.

Comfort-Focused Interior Designed for Everyday Needs

Inside the Custom ARI Legacy Sleeper, you’ll find a range of amenities meant to make daily life on the road easier. The sleeper includes a fully equipped kitchen with a handy stovetop, so drivers can cook while on the go. Next to that is a dedicated dining area, giving occupants a comfy spot to eat and relax during long hauls.

The sleeper also has both a shower and a toilet, so drivers don’t have to rely on outside facilities to stay clean. Thoughtful storage options are built in, too, so personal items stay organized and easy to reach throughout the trip.

Showing Off the Build on Social Media

ARI Legacy Sleepers took to social media to reveal the project, posting photos that show both the exterior and interior. That online gallery acts as a visual tour and highlights ARI’s skill in creating custom sleeper setups. By offering a “peek inside a recent custom sleeper build,” ARI invited a wider audience to appreciate the design and workmanship.

The post included a call to action asking viewers to check out the photos, pointing out the details and standout features of the sleeper. This kind of digital outreach is part of ARI’s approach to using modern platforms to connect with fans and potential customers, helping solidify its reputation as a leader in custom sleeper builds.

The unveiling of the 2026 Peterbilt 589 with its 144 in Custom ARI Legacy Sleeper not only showcases ARI’s forward-thinking approach but also blends luxury and practicality for today’s truckers. As the trucking world evolves, builds like this raise the bar for what drivers can expect in terms of comfort and convenience. The Peterbilt–ARI collaboration pushes past traditional truck design and offers a look at the future of long-haul travel.