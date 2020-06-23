No Comments

Ford Man Brad Keselowski Drives a Lincoln Navigator

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski with his family vehicle of choice, the Lincoln Navigator

Photo: Ford Performance

Brad Keselowski is back behind the wheel of his No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, sitting fifth in the standings heading into Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway. And while he’s finding his groove at the wheel of his Ford for Team Penske, his family finds their groove in a Lincoln Navigator.

Keselowski keeps it in the Ford Motor Company family when it comes to picking a luxury vehicle for his wife and kids. While the 2012 Cup champion tells Ford Performance that he has a high-powered Ford GT supercar that he uses mostly just to show off to friends, he says he was so taken by the Navigator that he had to add it to his home garage.

“When they came out with the redesign of the Lincoln Navigator it was like, ‘Whoa. It’s a whole new world.’ It’s so comfortable and rides so well and drives so well, and it looks pretty sharp, too, which is never a bad thing,” said Keselowski.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator is a natural choice for a luxury family vehicle. The winner of the 2018 North American Truck of the Year and Edmunds 2019 Best Family Car Award, the new Navigator offers best-in-class second-row legroom and standard Lincoln Co-Pilot360 safety tech among its family-friendly features. A hot-selling vehicle since its launch, the Navigator has been the lynchpin of an SUV lineup that’s grown to include the all-new Nautilus, Aviator, and Corsair.

“With two young kids, having that room is real important to us because of car seats and all that good stuff,” Keselowski added. “That car is really well made for those types of things, so that’s probably my favorite Ford vehicle as a parent and as a dad.

Though the Lincoln Navigator falls under the Ford banner, he’s also got a family-friendly Ford in the form of an Explorer, which he says he uses to travel to the track during the week.

Since the restart of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series in May, Keselowski has had quite the hot hand. In nine races, he’s got two wins, three top-three, and seven top-10 finishes, putting him 49 points off the lead in the championship standings.

