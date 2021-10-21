No Comments

BTS and Hyundai Raise Zero-Carbon Awareness on Social Media

Hyundai and BTS are teaming up to raise climate awareness

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai is teaming up with the massively popular musical group BTS for a pair of social media challenges. The goal: getting younger generations involved in the automaker’s “Expecting Generation One” carbon neutrality campaign.

Coming Soon: Meet the stunning Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

“Millennials and Gen Z will play a major role in establishing a carbon-neutral society so that future generations can thrive,” said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor Company’s global chief marketing officer. “So, we’ve enlisted BTS and social media influencers to create synergy around this important cause.”

In the #Move4Gen1 challenge, participants can post videos of an awareness-raising dance to TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube. The choreography for #Move4Gen1 includes movements that represent a plus sign for carbon emissions, a minus signs for reducing these emissions, and a zero for achieving carbon neutrality.

For the #Pass2Gen1 challenge, participants are encouraged to post video messages about the green legacy they want to help create for “Generation One,” a generation Hyundai envisions as the first to live in a world with zero carbon emissions.

Between now and 2045, Hyundai intends to reach full carbon neutrality for all its products and operations. As part of this push, the company is working hard to develop new vehicle platforms, launch sustainable mobility services, and invest in clean-energy technologies like hydrogen and electricity.

To underscore its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and halting climate change, Hyundai launched “Expecting Generation One” earlier this month. The media campaign began with a short video that illustrated Hyundai’s vision of a more sustainable future for the planet.

Thanks to their status as one of the world’s most chart-dominating acts, BTS is well-positioned to raise the profile of “Expecting Generation One.” As Hyundai’s global brand ambassadors, BTS has also joined with the automaker to celebrate Earth Day, promote sustainable hydrogen-energy mobility, and launch the all-electric Ioniq brand.