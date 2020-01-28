No Comments

BTS Arrived to the Grammys in Style in the Hyundai NEXO

BTS arrived at the Grammys in a pair of Hyundai NEXO fuel cell SUVs

Photo: Hyundai

Although BTS wasn’t nominated for any awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (the audacity), they still got to perform with Lil Nas X for what many are calling one of the most entertaining moments of the show. Before the “Old Town Road” remix, the Bangtan Boys arrived to the red carpet in style, stepping out of two silver Hyundai NEXO models as they made their way inside Staples Center.

More Hyundai: What is Connected Care and how does it work?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen BTS with Hyundai. The group was formerly known as Palisade Global Brand Ambassadors when they partnered with the brand in March of last year. They then traveled to a different awards show — the Billboard Music Awards — in a pair of Palisade SUVs before winning big. But now BTS has been elevated to Hyundai Global Brand Ambassadors at the start of Hyundai’s global hydrogen campaign.

“The reason why Hyundai Motor has joined hands with BTS is to raise awareness of hydrogen as an important future energy and its sustainable application in mobility, as well as to strengthen communications with the millennial generation and generation Z as environmentally conscious partners,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai. “Through diverse campaigns with BTS illustrating Hyundai Motor’s fuel-cell technological prowess, we expect to reach a common understanding for eco-friendly, sustainable mobility with young people, and share diverse opinions with them.”

Photo: Hyundai

Drive Like BTS: Learn more about the all-new Hyundai Palisade

It’s no surprise that BTS was Hyundai’s first choice for its new campaign. The group’s meteoric rise to fame hasn’t shown any signs of stopping, as they recently released their single “Black Swan” earlier this month, which debuted as the second-bestselling song in the U.S. in its first week. As the boys prepare to release their next album Map of the Soul: 7, they’ll also continue promoting Hyundai’s #BecauseofYou campaign that focuses on the automaker’s commitment to clean mobility.