No Comments

Build a Dream Truck with the 2021 GMC Canyon Configurator

Photo: General Motors

Thanks to a new configurator available on the GMC website, you can now let your imagination run wild while creating your own custom 2021 Canyon. Refreshed for the latest model year, this mid-size truck boasts a bigger, bolder grille, a muscular new front fascia, more exciting exterior colors, and of course, the brand-new off-road-oriented AT4 trim level.

Years of Reliability: GMC named one of the longest-lasting brands on the road

Customizable details

Photo: GMC

The new configurator lets you test out a number of new and returning options on the 2021 Canyon. You’ll be able to get a sneak peek at the new paint color options: Cayenne Red Tintcoat, Desert Sand, and Dynamic Blue Metallic.

But we all know what you’re really here for — the aggressive AT4 trim level, in all of its outdoorsy glory. You can choose between two body styles, Crew Cab Short Box and Crew Cab Long Box. You’ll also have the choice between leather and cloth seats, as well as a bevy of optional packages to enhance your truck.

Package contents and cost

Photo: GMC

To jack up your Canyon’s performance capabilities, consider the Power Package. It’ll set you back $1,850 in exchange for a performance air intake system and a cat-back performance exhaust system. For more off-road-ready durability, get the Performance Skid Plate Package for $375. It’ll armor your Canyon with a front and mid skid plate.

No price has been announced for the Sport Bar and Lighting Package, but it gives the Canyon off-road lights and a sport bar.

The Exterior Convenience Package costs $815. It adds front and rear splash guards, as well as 5-inch black rectangular assist steps. And if you’re looking to keep the cabin tidy, consider dropping $215 on the Interior Protection Package. It adds a rubber bed mat and all-weather floor mats.

Looking for a Versatile Vehicle? Shop for a new GMC model

For the scoop on the newest GMC innovations, stay tuned to The News Wheel.