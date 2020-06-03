No Comments

Build Your Dream 2021 GMC Yukon with the New Configurator



If you’re in the market for a spacious and luxurious SUV, you’ll get a kick out of the 2021 GMC Yukon configurator. While it currently lacks options like the new AT4 trim level, this handy configurator still shows plenty of enticing features and packages you can add to your Yukon. Here’s a look at how you can customize your dream SUV.

Color options



The Yukon only offers Summit White as a no-cost color option. You’ll have to pay extra for colors like Onyx Black, Dark Sky Metallic, Pearl Beige Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Smokey Quartz Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, Cayenne Red Tintcoat, and White Frost Tricoat.

For the interior of an SLT model, you can choose between Jet Black and Dark Walnut/Slate leather seating. Denali drivers can opt for those colors, or go for the Teak/Light Shale perforated leather seating.

Pick a package for the SLT



If you want to add a little more luxury to your ride, opt for the SLT Luxury Plus Package. It’ll run you $3,995, but it pays for itself in comfort and convenience features. This package adds a panoramic power sunroof, heated second-row outboard seats, an automatic heated steering wheel, and a wealth of driver-assist features, such as HD Surround Vision and Rear Pedestrian Alert. On top of all that, the SLT Luxury Plus Package adds the entire Max Trailering Package, so you can enjoy the convenience of Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, and the ProGrade Trailering System.

If you aren’t looking for all of those luxuries, you can opt for the Max Trailering Package alone — it only runs $465 for a wealth of added conveniences.

And to keep your back seat passengers happy on long road trips, consider the Rear Media and Nav Package. For $$$, it adds SiriusXM NavTraffic capabilities, a 10.2-inch diagonal GMC Premium Infotainment System with Navigation, and a Rear Seat Media System for the little ones.

Dreamy Denali options

2020 GMC Yukon Denali



Make your daily drive a little less stressful with the Denali Premium Package. This $7,000-package adds convenient driver-assist technologies like Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, and everything you’d find in the Advanced Technology Package, like the handy Rear Camera Mirror and a content theft-deterrent system. You can also opt for the ProGrade trailering system and the Advanced Security Package for a cool $0.

For all of the latest GMC news, check back with The News Wheel.

