No Comments

Business Insider Praises Chrysler Pacifica for Suburbanites

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

Commuting from the suburbs means you need a reliable vehicle with plenty of space and interior comforts for you and your family. Business Insider has rounded up the 9 Best Cars for People Moving to the Suburbs, and the well-equipped, award-winning Chrysler Pacifica made the cut.

Available Now: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica

“Minivans might not be as in vogue as they used to be, but you cannot deny their versatility. While many people might immediately jump to the Honda Odyssey or Toyota Sienna, you might want to consider the Chrysler Pacifica,” advises Business Insider writer Kristen Lee. “Not only does the Pacifica look nice, but it’s been praised for its comfortable and adaptable interior and its technological features.”

Another reason the Pacifica was Lee’s choice of minivans for suburbanites is safety. The safety systems, features, and tech earned the 2020 Pacifica equipped with FWD a five-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. When equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, the 2020 Pacifica is a 2019 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The Pacifica offers something other minivans on the market cannot — a plug-in hybrid option. You will earn 82 MPGe and a total driving range of 520 miles. Plus, since it’s a Pacifica, you’ll get a bevy of family-friendly features along with the eco-friendly powertrain.

Even if you opt for a gasoline-powered Pacifica, as a minivan, it’s the ideal family hauler. With features such as available Stow ‘N Go seating, which allows the seats to disappear into the floor to make room for cargo, furniture, project supplies, or sports equipment. There is a total of 243 seating configurations in the Pacifica, so it’s like playing a life-size game of Tetris to accommodate your passengers and gear. With the available Stow ‘N Vac, messes can be quickly cleaned up.

Photo: Chrysler

Drive Green: Behind the wheel of the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica might be the spacious vehicle you need to explore and manage your new life in the suburbs.