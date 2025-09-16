This Button Makes Zero Sense on a 707-HP Jeep — So Why Did They Add It?

In an era where automakers are pressured to meet environmental standards, adding eco-conscious features has become the norm. But the decision to include an Eco mode in the Trackhawk—a vehicle that belongs more to the muscle car category than the efficiency-minded SUV class—raises questions about purpose and practicality. It’s a case where branding, legacy technology, and performance priorities collide.

The Trackhawk, produced by Jeep under the Stellantis group, was introduced as a no-compromise performance SUV. It shared its engine and transmission with other members of the Hellcat family, including the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Despite its short production run, it made a significant impression thanks to its sheer acceleration and supercharged power. Against this backdrop, the presence of an Eco button is more than just puzzling—it’s practically ironic.

A Supercharged Beast with an Identity Crisis

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. According to CarBuzz, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 mph. These figures place it squarely in the realm of high-performance vehicles, far removed from any realistic expectations of eco-friendliness.

Yet, Jeep included an Eco driving mode, complete with a physical button on the center console. Typically, this mode in other vehicles adjusts throttle response and transmission behavior to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

In the Trackhawk, this feature seems almost performative, considering its gas-guzzling nature and primary focus on speed. The presence of this mode in such a performance-driven SUV feels less like an efficiency tool and more like a leftover from a different design philosophy.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is officially in production. Keep your eyes peeled for one in the wild. pic.twitter.com/bbiPfPXXax — Jeep (@Jeep) October 19, 2017

Supercharging in Decline, but Still Defiant

The Trackhawk’s engine architecture is rooted in a dying breed of automotive technology: the supercharger. Unlike turbochargers, superchargers draw power directly from the engine, creating boost with minimal delay. This mechanical setup is increasingly rare in modern vehicles due to its inefficiency and higher fuel demands.

The technology dates back to the late 19th century and saw its golden age during the post-WWII muscle car boom. But by the 1980s, turbochargers had largely taken over. The Trackhawk represents one of the last mass-produced vehicles to use this older form of forced induction. The SUV’s very identity is built around this raw, unapologetic approach to power—making the Eco button all the more incongruous.

Few Competitors, No Compromise

Though the Trackhawk was discontinued with the arrival of the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee in 2022, a few other SUVs still carry the torch for supercharged performance. Among them are the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, Cadillac Escalade-V, and Land Rover Defender V8. These models share a similar ethos: high horsepower, minimal concern for fuel efficiency, and a focus on delivering visceral driving experiences.

Each of these vehicles maintains the supercharged engine setup and, notably, none markets itself as eco-friendly. The Cadillac Escalade-V, introduced in 2023, uses a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 and reaches 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Jaguar’s now-discontinued F-Pace SVR and the Defender’s 518-hp variant also reflect a philosophy that prioritizes performance over practicality. In this landscape, the Eco mode in the Trackhawk feels even more like a misfit—an unusual gesture in a segment that rarely bothers with green credentials.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk remains an anomaly—an SUV designed for speed and performance, yet awkwardly equipped with a feature meant for fuel savings. Its Eco button doesn’t just seem unnecessary—it almost undermines the purpose of the vehicle. The design choice has left more than a few enthusiasts wondering who the button was ever meant for.