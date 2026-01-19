BYD Announces SUV and Sedan Hybrids With a Claimed 2,000 KM Range

These new entries are part of a larger push by BYD to diversify and saturate the European market. Since 2021, when the brand entered France, BYD has rapidly grown its lineup to include electric city cars, sedans, wagons, and suvs, with even more models planned in the near future. The Seal 8 and Sealion 8 represent a pivot toward the premium segment, blending long-distance hybrid performance with updated design and technology.

Both vehicles are expected to launch in China in the first quarter of the year, before arriving in Europe by the end of 2026. Alongside their fully electric versions, the plug-in hybrid variants demonstrate BYD’s ongoing strategy of offering flexible energy options to meet a range of market expectations.

A Fast-Growing Lineup Across Every Category

BYD has spent the last few years building one of the most comprehensive vehicle portfolios in the European market. From the compact Dolphin Surf to the midsize seal and its wagon counterpart Seal 6 Touring, the brand has staked out a presence in nearly every category. Larger vehicles like the Sealion 5, Sealion 7, and seal u round out the upper end of the offering.

The company’s strategy is not limited to electric vehicles alone. BYD has been actively expanding its hybrid range, introducing rechargeable plug-in versions of several existing models. Recent launches like the Atto 2 and seal u have been accompanied by hybrid-only models such as the Sealion 5 and Seal 6, underlining a significant strategic shift.

This varied and fast-evolving lineup is mirrored in the brand’s operations in China, where it also manufactures commercial vehicles, buses, and minivans, a sign of its industrial reach and technical versatility.

BYD Seal 08 electric sedan – © BYD

New Generation to Replace Han and Tang

The upcoming Seal 8 and Sealion 8 are intended to succeed the Han (introduced in 2020 in China) and the Tang (dating back to 2015). Both vehicles will carry design updates and technological improvements that move them further upmarket. Early teaser images show the models in camouflage, but the styling has been overhauled with more refined shapes and simpler lines.

Inside, the vehicles will come equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch central display, a layout already seen on other recent BYD models.

With these specs, the Seal 8 and Sealion 8 are expected to deliver top-of-the-range electric driving performance. But the most talked-about figure is the 2,000 km range for their plug-in hybrid variants, a number that places these models in a category of their own when it comes to long-distance capabilities.

Sealion 08 SUV – © BYD

Europe Remains a Key Focus

Since arriving in Europe, and specifically in France in 2021, BYD has significantly redefined its local presence. Launches like the Han, Tang, and Atto 3 marked the first wave, but the company has since grown far beyond those initial offerings. The imminent arrival of the Ocean M, a compact model, will add another layer to its diversified range.

BYD’s continued hybrid push, seen in the conversion of several models to the plug-in format, reflects its strategy to meet European market realities, where demand for hybrids remains strong. The shift has already led to the creation of dedicated hybrid-only models and will continue with the upcoming Seal 8 and Sealion 8.

These vehicles, already teased in China, are scheduled to arrive locally in the first quarter of the year before reaching Europe by the end of 2026.