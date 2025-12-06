BYD Dolphin Becomes Third EV in BYD’s Lineup to Surpass 1 Million Units Sold

This accomplishment places the Dolphin among a select group of electric vehicles, including the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, and the Wuling Mini EV, to have achieved such high sales numbers. The subcompact EV, launched in China in 2021, is an essential part of BYD’s growing electric vehicle lineup, contributing to the company’s rapid global expansion.

This milestone is particularly noteworthy for BYD, as the Dolphin is the third vehicle from the company to hit the one million sales mark, following the success of the Atto 3 and the Seagull. The Dolphin’s success also highlights BYD’s growing influence in the competitive electric vehicle market. With plans to rapidly expand in Europe and other regions, BYD is positioning itself to take on both domestic and international rivals as it continues to build on this momentum.

The Dolphin’s Affordability and Appeal

The BYD Dolphin’s success is largely attributed to its affordability and impressive performance. Starting at just 99,800 yuan (approximately $14,100), the Dolphin offers a 94-horsepower engine and a 45-kilowatt-hour LFP battery, which delivers a range of 261 miles (420 km) on China’s CLTC cycle.

For those seeking more power and range, a higher-spec version of the Dolphin is available, priced at 129,800 yuan ($18,400). This variant delivers 201 horsepower and a larger 60.5-kWh battery, offering a range of 323 miles (520 km) and improved acceleration, reaching 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7 seconds. The higher-end model also supports a maximum charging rate of 150 kilowatts.

This combination of a budget-friendly price point and impressive range has contributed to the Dolphin’s popularity, making it a viable option for many consumers in China and abroad. The car’s success reflects the growing demand for affordable, high-performance electric vehicles, which BYD has been able to provide at a competitive price.

BYD Dolphin (Europe) – © BYD

BYD’s European Expansion Strategy

While the Dolphin has been a success in China, BYD has also been working to expand its presence in Europe. The car is currently available in several major European markets, including Germany, where the higher-end Dolphin variant is priced at €34,640 ($40,400) before any incentives. This version of the Dolphin offers a WLTP range of 265 miles (427 km), making it a strong competitor in the European market, where range is a crucial selling point.

BYD is also ramping up its production capacity in Europe to meet the increasing demand. The company is constructing a massive new factory in Hungary with an expected maximum annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles.

This factory will focus on producing cars specifically for the European market. In addition, BYD is planning to build a second production facility in Turkey, further strengthening its manufacturing capabilities on the continent. The expansion plans are a critical part of BYD’s strategy to double its presence in Europe by the end of 2026, according to InsideEVs.

© BYD

The Growing EV Competition

The Dolphin’s success comes at a time when competition in the electric vehicle market is intensifying. In China, the ongoing price wars have led to a crowded marketplace, with both domestic and international automakers vying for consumer attention. Despite this, BYD has managed to maintain its dominance in the local market by offering affordable, high-quality vehicles that appeal to a wide range of customers.

The Dolphin is not the only BYD vehicle to have reached the one million sales mark. The Atto 3 (also known as the Yuan Plus in China) and the Seagull (which debuted in 2023) have also achieved this milestone. However, the Dolphin remains the most notable, being the first in the Ocean series to achieve this feat. In addition to BYD, other Chinese manufacturers like SAIC-owned Wuling Motors have also reached impressive sales numbers. The Wuling Mini EV, for instance, has sold more than 1.8 million units, surpassing the one million mark in 2023.

Tesla, of course, remains one of the most significant players in the global electric vehicle market, with both the Model 3 and Model Y surpassing one million sales. The success of these models, along with the Dolphin’s impressive sales, highlights the growing acceptance and demand for electric vehicles worldwide.