Video Captures BYD EV Adding 250 Miles in 5 Minutes With 746 kW, 1,000V Charging System

A new demonstration, shared on social media, shows one of its EVs gaining nearly 250 miles (400 km) of driving range in just five minutes. The charging session peaked at 746 kW, marking a significant leap beyond current industry capabilities.

This performance is made possible by BYD’s Super e-Platform, a full-domain 1000V high-voltage architecture revealed earlier this year. Coupled with a proprietary Flash Charging Battery, the system delivers power levels that surpass those of existing 800V platforms used by other high-end EVs. The charger and vehicle setup, already deployed in Han L sedan and Tang L SUV models, aims to remove a key barrier to EV adoption, charging time, by matching the speed of traditional fuel pumps.

The technology’s public unveiling occurred in March, with BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu describing the system as “the ultimate solution” to make EV charging as fast as refueling a gasoline car. Initial vehicle rollouts have begun in China, and global expansion plans are already underway.

1000V Super E-platform Integrates Full-Vehicle Architecture

BYD’s new system stands out not only for its power, but for the way it’s built. The Super e-Platform is the first mass-produced full-domain 1000V architecture in the industry. This means all critical systems; the battery, motor, power supply, and air conditioning, operate within the same high-voltage framework, reports Electrek.

The centerpiece is the Flash Charging Battery, which achieves a charging rate of 10C and supports currents of 1,000A, both of which are industry records. From electrode to electrode, BYD has reengineered the battery’s internal ion channels, cutting internal resistance by 50%. This efficiency reduces heat buildup and allows for faster, sustained charging without degrading performance.

This architecture enables up to 1 megawatt (1,000 kW) of charging power. This results in a recharge rate of roughly 2 kilometers per second, a pace that existing high-speed chargers, typically offering 250 to 350 kW, can’t match.

BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu unveils Super e-Platform with Flash Charging Battery enabling EVs to add 400 km of range in 5 minutes – © BYD

Live Demonstration Confirms 746 KW Peak

The real-world capability of this setup was confirmed in a video posted by X user Dominic Lee, where a BYD EV is seen charging at 746 kW, reaching 70% state of charge in about 4 minutes and 40 seconds. This demonstration transitions BYD’s technology from theoretical promise to operational reality, directly competing with traditional fuel pump speeds.

The Han L sedan, using this platform, can charge from 10% to 70% in six minutes, with a full charge completed in 20 minutes. The Tang L SUV shows similarly strong performance, adding 370 km (230 miles) in five minutes and requiring 30 minutes for a full charge.

This speed dwarfs that of current EV infrastructure. Most commercial high-speed chargers provide between 60 and 100 miles of range in five minutes. BYD’s setup delivers over twice that, without compromising safety or energy efficiency.

BYD's charging station in China, 400km in 5 minutes!



Gasoline what? pic.twitter.com/WgWGc5Nd3q — Dominic Lee 李梓敬 (@dominictsz) December 22, 2025

International Charging Network on the Way

While these capabilities are currently deployed in China, BYD is moving quickly to scale globally. The company plans to install around 300 high-power charging stations across the United Kingdom by the end of next year. In Europe, a Network Operations Center is being established in the Netherlands, and the company is also preparing to deploy stations in South Africa starting in 2026.

Though the chargers will be open to other electric vehicle brands, only vehicles built on the Super e-Platform will be able to access the maximum megawatt-level charging speeds. This gives BYD a strong strategic advantage in both infrastructure and technology, reinforcing the company’s end-to-end control over its charging ecosystem.

The Han L and Tang L, the first two vehicles to integrate this system, are already on the market in China, with starting prices near $30,000. That makes ultra-fast charging accessible not just to premium buyers, but to a much broader consumer base.