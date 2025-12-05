This BYD Model Is Now the Fastest-Selling EV, Surpassing Tesla, Ford, and Hyundai

The Denza D9, built by Chinese automaker BYD, has become the fastest-selling electric vehicle on the planet, surpassing mainstays like the Tesla Model Y and Ford F-150 Lightning. And it managed that feat without setting foot in the American market. While brands like Tesla, Ford, and Hyundai have spent years developing global EV strategies, BYD seems to be racing ahead on its own track—and fast.

BYD has been gaining steady ground in the electric space, quietly pushing boundaries as Tesla held the global spotlight. But now the Chinese giant has seized it. The company recently marked a new milestone: the 300,000th unit of the Denza D9 MPV has been delivered. That number isn’t just impressive—it crowns the model as the fastest-selling EV currently available.

This shift matters beyond sales figures. It signals a moment of change in a market long dominated by Western manufacturers. While many U.S. and European brands are just starting to experiment with Chinese-made models, BYD is scaling full-speed across Asia and Europe with one key absence: the United States.

Denza D9 Sales Surge Despite Absence From U.S. Market

BYD’s Denza D9, launched in 2022, has found remarkable success in its domestic market. The large SUV-style MPV, which resembles something a celebrity might step out of, offers an unexpected blend of luxury and affordability. The company reports that 41% of buyers opt for the top-tier version, which suggests it’s not just an entry-level crowd-pleaser, but also appeals to customers used to higher-end vehicles.

According to Supercar Blondie, the Denza D9 comes in two versions: a plug-in hybrid with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 407 horsepower, and a fully electric AWD version delivering 313 horsepower. It reaches 0 to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds and offers multiple driving modes including sport and snow. Perhaps most surprising is the starting price: $32,784—a striking contrast to the six-figure price tags often associated with luxury SUVs.

None of this has happened in the U.S., where Chinese vehicles are not yet permitted for sale. Still, should that change, the Denza D9 is expected to pose stiff competition to premium American staples like the Cadillac Escalade. Until then, it continues to dominate abroad, reshaping the EV conversation.

Denza D9 – © BYD

BYD Continues Its Bid for Global EV Dominance

The Denza D9 is not an isolated success story. It forms part of a wider strategy from BYD to become a global EV powerhouse. The brand has already outpaced Tesla in total EV sales, marking a pivotal shift in the electric landscape.

In Europe, BYD’s flagship sedans are becoming increasingly popular, and the company shows no signs of slowing down. New releases, including off-road models like the Leopard 5, suggest a full-spectrum approach to EV manufacturing—from sedans to SUVs and everything in between.

The D9’s rapid rise signals BYD’s clear ambition to capture not just niche segments but the core of the EV market, particularly in regions where electrification is accelerating. With Europe opening up to Chinese imports, BYD is positioning itself as a top-tier contender not just through volume, but through model diversity.

Denza D9 MPV – © BYD

Western Competitors Brace for 2026 Pressure

While BYD moves ahead, Western brands are recalibrating. Tesla, Ford, and Hyundai are all betting heavily on models produced in China and Europe for the upcoming years. These efforts, aimed at reducing costs and increasing global competitiveness, are expected to become especially critical by 2026.

Whether this move will be enough to challenge BYD’s momentum remains uncertain. What’s clear is that the Chinese brand isn’t waiting around. With every new milestone—from top-selling minivans to experimental off-roaders—BYD continues rewriting the rules of the global EV game, one market at a time. For now, the Denza D9 holds the title. And it did it without selling a single unit in America.