BYD’s New Electric SUV Promises Over 440 Miles of Range for Just $26,000

Earlier this month, Lu Tian, head of sales for BYD’s Dynasty series, confirmed that the Song Ultra EV was “coming soon.” He previewed the vehicle in a blurred image posted on Weibo, describing it as the Dynasty lineup’s first B-segment fully electric SUV.

The model had already surfaced in China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology regulatory approval catalog released last month. According to the MIIT filing, the Song Ultra EV’s technical specifications and dimensions were disclosed, signaling that the SUV has cleared a key administrative milestone ahead of its market introduction.

Larger Footprint than the Song L DM-i PHEV

The regulatory documents list the Song Ultra EV at 4,850 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,670 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. These figures place it slightly above the Song L DM-i PHEV in overall size.

By comparison, the Song L DM-i PHEV measures 4,780 mm long, 1,898 mm wide, and 1,670 mm tall. The additional length and width position the new electric SUV as a marginally larger offering within the B-segment, while maintaining the same height profile.

According to Electrek, no further design or interior details were disclosed in the regulatory filing or in Lu’s initial social media post, which focused primarily on announcing the model’s arrival.

BYD Song Ultra EV – © BYD

Single Front Motor and Two Battery Configurations

The Song Ultra EV will be equipped with a single front-mounted electric motor delivering a maximum output of 362 horsepower, equivalent to 270 kW.

Two battery pack options will be available: a 75.616 kWh unit and a larger 82.73 kWh pack. The smaller battery is rated for a CLTC driving range of 385 miles (620 km), while the larger pack extends that figure to 441 miles (710 km).

Pricing expectations vary. Estimates suggest a starting range between 220,000 and 260,000 yuan ($31,900 to $37,600). Yet Chinese media outlet Autohome, citing “relevant channels,” reports that the SUV could be priced closer to 180,000 yuan, or approximately $26,000.

© BYD

Roof-Mounted Lidar Points to “God’s Eye B” Adas

Images shared by Lu Tian reveal a roof-mounted LiDAR system integrated into the vehicle’s design. This detail suggests the Song Ultra EV will likely feature BYD’s “God’s Eye B” advanced driver-assistance system.

According to Electrek, the “God’s Eye B” system is described as a mid-tier ADAS solution. It offers functions including Level 3 highway and city driving capabilities, as well as automated parking.

BYD is expected to officially launch the Song Ultra EV in China by the end of 2026. The company has indicated that additional updates will follow as the release date approaches.