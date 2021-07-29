No Comments

Canadian Pricing Revealed for Hyundai Santa Cruz

Photo: Hyundai

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup truck will cost quite a bit more in Canada than it will in the U.S. — but there’s a good reason for that.

Driving.ca reports that all Santa Cruz models sold in Canada will come equipped with a 2.5-liter turbo engine that delivers 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. AWD and an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also come standard.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the standard engine is a regular 2.5-liter that puts out about 190 horsepower. The turbo is only offered on higher trims, and AWD is optional at each level.

Santa Cruz pricing and trim levels

In Canada, the entry-level Preferred trim will be priced at $38,499 in Canadian currency. Above that is the Preferred Trend at CA$41,399 and the Ultimate at CA$44,799.

Compare that to the U.S. lineup, where the entry-level SE starts at roughly CA$30,000. Other U.S. trim levels include the SEL (about CA$34,000), SEL Premium (CA$45,000), and Limited (CA$50,000).

Photo: Hyundai

Santa Cruz features

The Santa Cruz Preferred comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a composite bed with lockable storage and LED lighting, and a sliding tonneau cover. Inside, there’s an 8-inch touch screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Preferred also gets a full package of standard safety tech, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection.

The Preferred Trend adds a handful of premium features, including leather seats, a power sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and dual-zone climate control. It also receives Adaptive Cruise Control and Bose premium sound.

The high-end Ultimate gets a 10.25-inch touch screen, built-in navigation, and a Surround View Monitor. Other key Ultimate features include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, and ventilated front seats.

Looking for more information on the 2022 Santa Cruz and other Hyundai models? Dig deeper with our coverage here at The News Wheel.