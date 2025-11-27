With a $20M Sale, This Car Just Became the Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction – And It’s Not a Bugatti 

This sale, which took place during the Formula One weekend, establishes the hypercar as the most expensive new car ever sold at auction, eclipsing previous records set by other luxury brands.

The record-breaking price underscores the immense value of exclusivity and precision engineering in the modern car market. With only five units ever made, the S1 LM’s rarity and performance capabilities made it a highly coveted item. The winning bidder will not only receive a stunning piece of automotive craftsmanship but also collaborate with Murray’s team to further personalize their car.

© RM Sotheby’s

An Ultra-Rare Collector’s Item

Only five Gordon Murray S1 LMs exist, all originally sold to a single buyer when the car was first announced. This exclusivity makes the S1 LM one of the most sought-after modern hypercars.

According to Gordon Murray Automotive, the buyer of this unique model will have the opportunity to collaborate with the design team to customize their car further, ensuring that each vehicle is tailored to its owner’s exact specifications, reports Carsoops.

The identity of the buyer remains undisclosed, adding to the mystery surrounding this exceptional model. Despite being one of the few ever built, the car’s appearance at auction attracted intense bidding, ultimately driving its sale price to an all-time high for a new car.

© RM Sotheby’s

Performance That Redefines Hypercar Standards

The S1 LM’s performance specifications are just as impressive as its rarity. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.3-liter Cosworth V12 engine, the car produces more than 700 horsepower and can rev to an incredible 12,100 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission, delivering power to the rear wheels and contributing to its lightweight design, which is expected to weigh just 957 kg (2,150 lbs).

This car is a true driver’s machine, designed with the same focus on performance and precision that made the McLaren F1 a legend. The S1 LM combines cutting-edge engineering with the spirit of classic racing cars, resulting in a vehicle that promises an unparalleled driving experience.

© RM Sotheby’s

An Auction Event Like No Other

The auction was as much a spectacle as the car itself. The S1 LM was flown into the event by helicopter, making an entrance that matched the grandeur of its design. The dramatic presentation set the stage for a flurry of bids, ultimately leading to the car’s record-breaking sale price.

In addition to owning the car, the winning bidder will have the opportunity to participate in test drives with driving legend Dario Franchitti as part of the vehicle’s development process. This unique opportunity to work alongside Gordon Murray and his team adds further value to an already exceptional purchase, ensuring that the new owner will be directly involved in the refinement of their S1 LM.