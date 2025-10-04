Cargo Ship Carrying $400 Million in Lamborghinis, Bentleys, and Porsches Sits at the Bottom of the Atlantic

The vessel was en route from Germany to the United States when a fire broke out onboard, forcing the crew to evacuate. The loss—both in monetary value and automotive rarity—has remained a notable event in maritime and automotive circles. The total value of the shipment was estimated at $400 million, turning the Felicity Ace into a “ghostly underwater garage” of early 2020s supercars.

The significance of the event extends beyond the automotive industry. With the cargo including both combustion-engine and electric vehicles, the incident raised environmental concerns and sparked conversations around the safety of EV transport at sea. The ship’s demise, compounded by the challenges of deep-sea recovery, marked a rare moment where luxury, logistics, and liability collided.

Fire Breaks Out, Crew Evacuated Safely

On February 16, 2022, about 90 nautical miles southwest of the Azores, a fire started aboard the 200-meter-long Felicity Ace. All 22 crew members were airlifted by the Portuguese Air Force, and the ship was left to drift. The cause of the fire remains officially unconfirmed, though lithium batteries in electric vehicles onboard were suspected. According to CBS News, Portuguese authorities noted the ship was carrying both electric and non-electric vehicles.

As the blaze intensified, salvage teams attempted to cool the ship’s hull using tugboats equipped with firefighting systems. Despite these efforts, structural damage and unstable weather hampered recovery attempts. The ship began to list and ultimately capsized during a tow attempt on March 1, as confirmed by the Portuguese navy. Joao Mendes Cabecas, captain of the nearest port, said to Reuters, “When the towing started … water started to come in. The ship lost its stability and sank.”

Navio mercante "Felicity Ace" afunda fora da Zona Económica e Exclusiva Portuguesa



Hoje, durante o reboque, que se tinha iniciado no dia 24 de fevereiro, o navio "Felicity Ace" perdeu estabilidade tendo vindo a afundar-se.



Notícia completa em https://t.co/dxKBKcyN2o pic.twitter.com/yZygL537uk — Marinha (@MarinhaPT) March 1, 2022

Nearly 4,000 VW Group Vehicles Lost

The Felicity Ace was loaded with 3,965 vehicles, all from the Volkswagen Group, according to Supercar Blondie. The shipment included models from Porsche, Audi, Bentley, Volkswagen, and notably 15 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae—a model that had just finished its production cycle. Lamborghini was forced to restart production of the Aventador to compensate affected customers, an unprecedented move in the brand’s history.

Although Volkswagen confirmed that all vehicles were insured, the brand refrained from disclosing exact numbers by model. CBS News noted that Porsche reached out directly to its affected customers in the U.S., promising to rebuild and replace cars lost in transit. Angus Fitton, VP of PR at Porsche Cars North America, told the Associated Press, “We are already working to replace every car affected by this incident and the first new cars will be built soon.”

cargo ship “Felicity Ace” – © X / MarinhaPT

Wreck Lies at Unreachable Depths

The vessel sank in waters approximately 3,000 meters deep, comparable to the depth of the Titanic wreck. Salvage experts quickly ruled out recovery due to both cost and risk. Dredging the wreck would not only exceed the value of the cargo but could also result in severe environmental damage. The ship was also carrying 2,000 metric tons of oil and 2,000 metric tons of fuel, posing a risk of ocean pollution.

A small oil slick was reported on the surface, but according to the Portuguese navy, tugboats managed to break it up using hoses. Surveillance aircraft and naval vessels remained in the area to monitor potential contamination. Authorities confirmed the sinking occurred outside of Portugal’s exclusive economic zone, reducing immediate legal responsibilities but leaving questions about long-term ecological impacts.

The Felicity Ace remains at the bottom of the Atlantic, unrecoverable and intact, holding one of the most unusual cargo losses in modern shipping history.