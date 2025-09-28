His Certified Chevy Died After 14 Days — Now He’s Refusing to Pay the Dealer’s Surprise Repair Bill

An American bought a certified used Chevy truck from Master’s Chevrolet in Aiken, South Carolina. While driving through Florida, the truck broke down near Jacksonville, forcing him to drop it off at Ron Anderson Chevrolet in Yulee. What followed, he says, was a frustrating lack of communication, a questionable repair diagnosis, and unexpected charges for battery replacements that he insists should not be his responsibility.

Certified pre-owned (CPO) programs are often sold as dependable, offering limited warranties and inspections to protect buyers. But Dammon’s case suggests that the protections may not always hold up under pressure. His TikTok video outlining the dispute has gone viral, and the controversy has sparked broader concerns about what certified warranties really cover—and what happens when dealers interpret them differently.

Unexpected Breakdown Leads to Unexpected Costs

The trouble began just two weeks after Dammon took delivery of the truck. He was traveling from Augusta, Florida, toward West Palm Beach when the vehicle suddenly failed. He arranged to have it towed to Ron Anderson Chevrolet, where the initial diagnosis pointed to a faulty valve body. According to Dammon, he was given inconsistent updates: “In the two weeks they’ve had it, they literally only called me one time,” he told Motor1.

But the situation escalated when the dealership informed him that both truck batteries were dead, and that he would be responsible for $230 each plus installation. Dammon disputed the claim, arguing it was unlikely for both batteries to fail at the same time. He also said his dash cam had been left plugged in, possibly draining the power, and instructed the dealership to return the original batteries when the truck was ready. Despite the dealership’s insistence that the batteries were wear items, Dammon felt the charges were unjustified.

Certified Warranties Offer Limited Protection

Chevrolet’s CPO warranty includes a 12-month/12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper limited warranty, and a six-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. These are often seen as strong incentives for buyers seeking added assurance. But according to the details outlined in the Motor1 report, the coverage specifically excludes maintenance and wear items, such as batteries, brake pads, and tires.

This exclusion is central to the dispute. While Ron Anderson Chevrolet cited the policy in support of the charges, the original selling dealership offered to reimburse Dammon for the battery replacement—if he submitted the receipts. The gesture helped defuse the situation, but didn’t address the broader concern: inconsistent interpretations of what’s covered, and whether dealerships are using warranty loopholes to pass costs to customers.

A Wider Look at Industry Pressure and Delays

The repair and service sector has been under pressure since the pandemic disrupted supply chains and reduced technician availability. According to J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Customer Service Index, average customer satisfaction has rebounded slightly, but wait times and parts delays remain widespread. The study found that customers of mass-market vehicles now wait an average of 5.2 days for a service appointment, with rising service costs and limited staff compounding frustrations.

A 2025 survey of automotive repair shops showed that 31% reported staffing shortages as their most serious operational challenge. These constraints, along with inflated shipping costs and inconsistent parts availability, often result in broken communication between shops and customers—something Dammon experienced firsthand. While he eventually secured a reimbursement commitment from the original dealership, the interaction raised doubts about how well dealerships manage service expectations, especially when multiple dealers are involved.