Changes to Expect for the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Photo: GMC

Even though the GMC Sierra 2500HD was all-new for the 2020 model year, the 2021 version of this heavy-duty truck will include several significant updates and new features. Here are a few of the highlights.

Under the hood, the truck’s 6.6-liter V8 engine will be available in an E85 FlexFuel version on base trim models that are configured with a regular cab and the Convenience Package.

For the exterior, GM Authority reports that the Sierra 2500HD will receive three new color options: Ebony Twilight Metallic, Hunter Metallic, and Cayenne Red Tintcoat. Dark Sky Metallic and Red Quartz Tintcoat will no longer be offered.

Several new 20-inch aluminum wheel designs will be offered, including multi-dimensional chrome and high gloss black with machined inserts. The AT4 trim can now be equipped with optional mud-terrain tires.

Photo: GMC

The MultiPro tailgate will be newly standard on the SLE trim for 2021, and the top-of-the-line Denali trim will get an optional power-retractable assist step with LED perimeter lighting.

On the interior, the Sierra 2500HD will be outfitted with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. The base model will be newly eligible for available SiriusXM satellite radio. It can also be equipped with an auto-dimming rearview mirror with streaming video from a new Bed View Camera.

The Sierra 2500HD will be available with several new packages for 2021. You can read about the SLT Premium Package, Texas Edition SLT Premium Package, AT4 Premium Plus Package, and Denali Black Diamond Edition here. The Safety Essentials Package and Off-Road and Protection Package are also new.

An official release date hasn’t been announced, but the 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD is expected to go into production this September and arrive at dealerships soon after.