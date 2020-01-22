No Comments

Check Out the Cool New 2020 Jeep North Edition Lineup

Photo: Jeep

If you live in a chilly climate, you know the pain of suffering through a bitterly cold morning commute. Luckily, the new Jeep lineup of North Edition models is designed to keep you cozy and safe on the road.

Jim Morrison, Head of the Jeep Brand in North America, said of the new lineup, “When winter weather hits, your Jeep SUV can be your best friend. Every Jeep 4×4 is engineered to easily tackle winter, and our new North Editions add features and technology to make winter driving even more of a pleasure.”

Built For All-Weather Capability: 2020 Jeep Models

Warm up to the North Edition lineup

North Edition models come standard with a host of comfort and convenience technology that’s designed to make your daily drive a breeze. Warm up the cabin with the remote start system, and stay cozy with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Keep the cabin tidy with all-weather floor mats that prevent slush from damaging your car’s interior. You can even check the forecast with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather, accessible through the Uconnect 8.4-inch touch screen.

On the outside, North Edition models boast Jeep’s famous, all-weather 4×4 capability thanks to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and brake lock differential. Plus, they sport all-terrain tires for maximum traction in slick conditions. In addition to tow hooks, North Edition models come standard with the Jeep Trail Rated Kit, which includes a tow strap, D-rings, carabiners, gloves, and a safety kit. These special-edition models also boast power heated mirrors that won’t fog up when the temperature drops.

Turn Up the Heat with a Great Deal: Specials on new and used models

Starting prices and availability

No matter your budget, there’s a North Edition model for you. Here’s an overview of their starting prices, not including the destination fee.

Jeep Renegade (Sport): $26,670

Jeep Compass (Sport): $27,800

Jeep Cherokee (Latitude): $29,755

Jeep Grand Cherokee (Laredo): $38,790

Jeep Wrangler (Sahara): $44,465

Jeep Gladiator (Overland): $45,720

If you’re looking to get behind the wheel of a North Edition model before winter ends, you’re in luck — The entire North Edition lineup is currently available to purchase and order at your local Jeep dealership. The Renegade is the only model trailing the pack — it won’t be available until March.