It May Be Time to Say Goodbye to the Chevy Colorado Diesel

The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors is pulling its Chevrolet lineup from Thailand and ending its manufacturing operations there. Seeing as the Colorado diesel engine is produced in the country, there’s a possibility that GM will stop offering this engine.

The possible future of the Colorado diesel

The GM plant in Rayong, Thailand, produces, variants of the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Colorado as well as the Duramax 2.8-liter Turbo-Diesel four-cylinder engine. This engine is available for both the Colorado and the GMC Canyon.

The 2020 GMC Canyon

Photo: GMC

GM plans to sell the plant to a Chinese company in the near future, which could mean that the diesel engine will no longer be an option for models past the 2021 model year. However, GM could also choose to move the engine production to a different plant. As of now, GM has not said whether or not it intends to offer the engine for the 2022 model year.

The diesel engine currently helps the 2020 Colorado and Canyon stand out from other midsize pickup trucks in the U.S. since many competitors only offer gas-powered engines. The Duramax diesel engine delivers 369 lb-ft of torque, while also getting an EPA-estimated 30 mpg on the highway.

The 2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison

Photo: Chevrolet

The fuel-efficient engine gives the trucks enough power to tow up to 7,700 pounds, allowing you to take your trailer or boat with you on trips. In addition to offering the diesel engine, the Colorado and Canyon also give you the option of having a 200-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 308-horsepower 3.6-liter V6.

The Colorado diesel and Canyon diesel strike an ideal balance between power and fuel-efficiency. If you’re concerned about the fate of these trucks, continue to check The News Wheel for updates on the Duramax diesel moving forward.