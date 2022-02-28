Chevy Refreshes Blazer for 2023
The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer offers plenty of updates for the 2023 model year. The new look for the popular adventure-ready SUV features eye-catching exterior details, advanced tech features, and a unique interior design theme.
Exterior design updates for 2023 Blazer
At first glance, you will notice the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is sporting a refreshed design that’s better than ever. Exterior updates include a new front fascia and grille design. The new lighting elements, including new LED headlamps, new taillamps, and new LED daytime running lamps are stunning whether activated or not. You can choose among new 18-, 20-, and 21-inch wheels to create a bold foundation for your SUV. A range of new exterior colors offers bright options for the 2023 Blazer. You can clad the SUV in Sterling Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, or Copper Bronze Metallic for an extra cost.
Interior improvements for 2023 Blazer
The Chevy Blazer boasts a well-equipped interior that caters to the comfort of you and your passengers. Modern connectivity tech has been a staple in the SUV, and for 2023, the Blazer offers you an easier way to keep your compatible devices ready to go during and long after your journey. On all trim levels, LT (2LT and 3LT), RS, and Premier, wireless charging is available. Another tech upgrade available on every trim of the 2023 Blazer is a new 10-inch diagonal center screen. It’s a large interface that projects vital information to improve your time on the road. The RS trim offers an available Nightshift Blue interior design theme.
2023 Chevy Blazer features
The 2023 Blazer seats five, and with seats up, it offers 30.5 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold-down the rear seat, and you’ll have 64.2 cubic feet of cargo space at your disposal. The 2023 Blazer offers a choice of two powertrains — a 2.0-liter Turbo engine rated at 228 horsepower. The available 3.6-liter V6 increases output to 308 horsepower. Both engines are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. With the 2.0-liter engine, the 2023 Blazer earns 29 mpg on the highway while the 3.6-liter V6 engine reduces efficiency ratings to 27 mpg on the highway.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.