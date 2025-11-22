China’s New Toyota RAV4s Are Packed with a Major Upgrade You Won’t Find in U.S. Models — and They’re Much Cheaper

Produced by Toyota’s joint venture partners, GAC and FAW, these new RAV4 variants promise to attract a broader range of consumers in China with tailored features and lower costs, further solidifying the brand’s position in one of the world’s largest automotive markets.

Both the GAC-Toyota Wildlander and the FAW-Toyota RAV4 bring notable changes to the RAV4 lineup. While they retain the core identity of the globally recognized SUV, they introduce distinctive styling and updated features aimed at local preferences.

These models, which include both hybrid and gasoline-powered versions, are a step toward offering more competitive and locally relevant options that are also priced more affordably than their counterparts in other regions.

A Fresh Take on Design

The GAC-Toyota Wildlander sticks closely to the international RAV4’s clean and modern look, featuring a body-colored honeycomb grille and hammerhead headlights. On the other hand, the FAW-Toyota RAV4 adopts a tougher, more rugged appearance inspired by the Woodland and Adventure trims.

This version stands out with its more robust design, although it omits features like roof rails. Both variants are equipped with either 18- or 20-inch alloy wheels, and the overall length of the two models is slightly different, with the Wildlander measuring 4,600 mm and the RAV4 at 4,620 mm, reports Carscoop.

GAC-Toyota Wildlander – © Toyota

Advanced Technology Features

A key selling point for these new RAV4 models is the significant upgrade in technology. The GAC-Toyota Wildlander features a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen paired with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. For those looking for an even more high-tech experience, a 26.4-inch head-up display is available as an option.

This is a notable improvement over the global versions of the RAV4, which typically offer 10.5- or 12.9-inch screens. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, leather seats with heating and ventilation, and a spacious 749-liter cargo area, enhancing both comfort and practicality for consumers.

GAC-Toyota Wildlander floating touchscreen – © Toyota

Powertrains and Affordability

When it comes to performance, Chinese buyers have several options. The GAC and FAW RAV4s offer a non-electrified 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 169 hp, alongside two hybrid variants—a 2.0-liter engine with 193 hp and a 2.5-liter E-Four all-wheel-drive version delivering 236 hp.

FAW-Toyota RAV4 – © Toyota

While a plug-in hybrid version is not currently available, Toyota has left open the possibility of adding one in the future. The pricing is also one of the most competitive aspects of these models. The GAC-Toyota Wildlander starts at ¥169,800 (around $23,900), significantly lower than the starting price of the hybrid-only RAV4 in the U.S., which is around $31,900.