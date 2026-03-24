After 30 Years, Toyota Finally Replaces One of the Most Damaged Parts in the A80 Supra

The initiative falls under the GR Heritage Parts project, launched in 2019 to reproduce discontinued components. The program has already reissued more than 300 parts across eight classic Toyota models, including the 2000GT and Land Cruiser 40.

The A80 Supra, produced between 1993 and 2002, remains one of the most recognized vehicles in Toyota’s performance history. Keeping such models roadworthy has become increasingly difficult as original parts degrade or disappear from the market, which explains the growing relevance of factory-backed reproduction programs.

A Response to Aging Interiors in Classic Vehicles

Toyota’s decision to reproduce the A80 Supra dashboard directly addresses a widespread issue among older cars. Dashboards are particularly vulnerable to long-term exposure to sunlight, often leading to cracking, shrinking, or splitting over time.

According to Motor1, the newly produced dashboard uses modern manufacturing techniques and materials while preserving the original grain orientation. This detail ensures that the replacement part remains visually consistent with the original interior design, rather than appearing as a modern reinterpretation.

Toyota A80 Supra – © Toyota

Expanding the GR Heritage Parts Catalog

The dashboard is not an isolated addition. Toyota has already been offering a growing list of components for the A80 Supra through its heritage program.

Available parts include the instrument cluster surround, front bumper, headlights, and control arms. Beyond the Supra, Toyota has also developed new engine heads and blocks for models such as the AE86 Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno.

Toyota A80 Supra Dashboard – © Toyota

Availability and Public Showcase

Toyota plans to make the new A80 Supra dashboard available in the fall. Before that, the automaker is presenting the component at the Automobile Council event, which begins on April 10.

The showcase offers enthusiasts an early look at how closely the reproduced part matches the original. It also signals Toyota’s continued commitment to supporting legacy vehicles in a tangible way.

For owners dealing with worn or damaged interiors, the availability of a factory-correct dashboard could resolve a long-standing issue, one that, until now, often required compromises or imperfect aftermarket solutions.