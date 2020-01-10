No Comments

GR Heritage Project Offers Genuine Parts for the A70 and A80 Supra

Photo: FotoSleuth | Flickr

In May of last year, we reported that Toyota Gazoo Racing would make old-gen Supra parts again, and now we know exactly which parts those are. Under Toyota’s new classic car parts program, dubbed the GR Heritage Project, you now have access to genuine original parts to help you maintain or restore both the third-generation A70 (Supra Mk III, produced from 1986 to 1993) and the fourth-generation A80 (Supra Mk IV, produced from 1994 to 2003).

As of now, you can buy the following for the A70:

Door handles

Fuel sender gauge

Front emblems

Propeller shaft

Weather strips

You can also buy the following parts for the A80:

Brake booster

Door handles

Headlamps

These are fairly short lists for the time being, but don’t despair — if you don’t see a part you want for your old-school Supra on the list, Toyota is accepting pleas to offer additional ones.

Back in May, Toyota Gazoo Racing Prsident Shigeki Tomayama said the company would “make every effort to meet the expectations of owners.” Presumably, that suggests that if demand is high enough, Toyota may even begin producing 2JZ crate engines for sale. One can only hope.

Though it might seem like a stretch that Toyota would start producing so many old parts again, it’s surprisingly good business. In 2018, Nissan began putting R33 and R34 parts back into production for the Skyline GT-R, and Mazda is also running a heritage parts program for first-gen Miata owners that includes full restorations. Luxury manufacturers with iconic classic sports cars, like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, have also been at it for years.

If there are parts you’d like to see added to the GR Heritage Program, simply head to the Toyota Gazoo Racing website and submit a Reproduction Request form.