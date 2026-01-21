This Chinese Electric Car Just Drove 4,264 km in 24 Hours: Tesla Is No Longer the Standard

Xiaomi’s SU7 Max sets new EV endurance record with 4,264 km in 24 hours, beating XPeng and its own YU7 in a controlled high-speed test.

Mustapha Derridj
Mustapha Derridj
Published on
Read : 3 min
0
This Chinese Electric Car Just Drove 4,264 km in 24 Hours: Tesla Is No Longer the Standard - © Xiaomi
LinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Announced on January 19 by Xiaomi Auto, the feat was achieved on a 7.8 km high-speed oval track at a CATARC-owned proving ground. It exceeded the XPeng P7’s prior record of 3,961 km and Xiaomi’s own 3,944 km mark with the YU7.

According to Xiaomi, the SU7 Max was operated continuously over 24 hours, including time spent charging, in what the company described as “running a marathon at sprint speed.” The performance isn’t just a marketing milestone, it reflects a full-scale validation of the car’s battery system, motor output, and charging capabilities under stress.

For Xiaomi, this moment is about more than setting a number. It marks the company’s push into high-performance electric mobility, driven by technical enhancements and new architecture that allow the SU7 Max to go farther, faster, and with better efficiency.

The next-gen SU7 Max achieved a distance of 4,264 km in a 24-hour endurance test – © Xiaomi

897V High-Voltage Platform and Battery Integration

At the heart of this record-breaking run is the 897V high-voltage architecture exclusive to the SU7 Max. While the Standard and Pro models are equipped with a 752V silicon carbide platform, the Max’s elevated voltage level enables greater power delivery and thermal control. This shift plays a central role in the car’s ability to perform at sustained high speeds for extended periods.

Xiaomi has paired this platform with a 101.7 kWh ternary lithium battery, which offers a CLTC-rated range of 835 km. The high energy density of this pack, combined with the elevated voltage system, allowed for long-distance performance without major fluctuations in power output. The setup supports not just endurance but also real-time stability of the vehicle’s systems during high-load scenarios.

Constant Speed Supported by Enhanced Motor

The SU7 Max maintained a constant speed of 240 km/h throughout the 24-hour test, an output sustained by its V6s Plus electric motor, now standard across the entire SU7 lineup. For the Max version, Xiaomi increased the motor speed to 22,000 rpm, enabling a maximum vehicle speed of 265 km/h. According to Xiaomi, the Max model also delivers an extra 13 kW of power, while improving overall CLTC efficiency by 1.5%.

These mechanical upgrades weren’t just about achieving top speeds. They ensured that the vehicle could hold a high cruising velocity without performance dips, a key requirement for this type of endurance challenge. It’s not a sprint, it’s the sustained ability to perform near the vehicle’s limit without sacrificing range or component stability.

Rapid Charging and Reinforced Safety Design

Another critical element in the SU7 Max’s performance was its fast-charging capability. Xiaomi claims the Max variant can add 670 km of range in just 15 minutes of fast charging. This figure, when applied across a 24-hour timeframe, helped reduce downtime significantly, allowing more kilometers to be covered even with regular charging stops.

Beyond performance and power, Xiaomi emphasized structural integrity and occupant safety. The next-generation SU7 is built with a 2,200 MPa integrated anti-roll structure, a 1,500 MPa underbody crossbeam, and protective underbody coating to reinforce its physical frame under high-speed pressure. It also includes nine airbags, featuring two new rear side airbags added for enhanced rear-passenger protection.

The SU7 Max is now available for pre-order ahead of its April 2026 launch, with a pre-sale price of RMB 309,900 (approximately $44,470).

On the same topic :

NewsToyota

Toyota Introduces Land Cruiser 300 V6 Hybrid in Europe, But Not for Everyone

The Chevrolet Tri-Five: A Classic That Still Turns Heads
ChevroletNews

One-Owner 1957 Chevy 210 Townsman Wagon Resurfaces After Decades in Storage

NewsMercedes

Mercedes CLA, Car of the Year 2026 in Europe, Already Subject to Several Recall Campaigns

NewsBYD

BYD Expands Blade Battery Warranty in Europe to 8 Years or 250,000 km, Covering Older Vehicles Too

NewsToyota

Toyota Has Found the Strategy to Stay the World’s No. 1 Carmaker

Lawsuit Takes On California DMV’s Plan to Revoke Driver Licenses
News

California DMV Faces Lawsuit From Migrant Truck Drivers Over Revoked Commercial Licenses

Leave a Comment

© 2025 | Thenewswheel.com  | All rights reserved

Share to...
BlueskyBufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramThreadsTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly