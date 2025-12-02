This Chinese SUV Just Beat Audi and BMW for Car of the Year Award

The Chery Tiggo 8 was selected after months of testing by UK motoring journalists, praised for its price, performance, and feature-rich design.

In a crowded field dominated for decades by American and European brands, Chery’s recognition signals a major shift in global automotive preferences. Once considered fringe players, Chinese manufacturers are now claiming serious territory—and awards—in markets far from home.

Launched in 2018, the Tiggo 8 recently entered a new generation, arriving in the UK with a hybrid version and sharply competitive pricing. It comes at a moment when brands like BYD, Jaecoo, and Xpeng are increasing their presence in Europe, prompting concerns from legacy carmakers about maintaining their market share.

praised for hybrid tech and affordability

According to Carwow, the Chery Tiggo 8 rose to the top after its editorial team tested hundreds of vehicles throughout 2025. The SUV ended up winning not just Car of the Year, but also the Hybrid Hero award. Mat Watson, Chief Content Officer at Carwow, highlighted the Tiggo 8 as a vehicle that “seems almost too good to be true.”

The seven-seater is available as a 1.5-liter turbocharged ICE or as a hybrid, with the latter offering a reported combined range of 745 miles. Inside, it includes a 15.6-inch LCD screen, customizable lighting, a surround-view camera, and passive entry. Prices in the UK start at £28,545 and cap at £36,545—about $37,800 to $48,400.

Chery Tiggo 8 – © Chery

Closing the Gap With Premium Competitors

While its specs make it attractive, what really turned heads was the Tiggo 8’s price-to-feature ratio. Compared to models like the Audi Q7, which ranges from £70,665 to £99,975, the Chery Tiggo 8 delivers similar seating capacity and high-end finishes for nearly £50,000 less—about $62,000 less.

This value positioning has been key to Chery’s successful UK debut. According to The Mirror, Mat Watson emphasized that “it’s a premium-feeling SUV… yet it costs about the same as a European hatchback.” The combination of affordability, comfort, and tech made it a standout even among dozens of established nameplates.

Chinese Brands Climb the UK Rankings

It’s not just Chery turning heads in the UK. Fellow Chinese automaker Jaecoo was named Brand of the Year by Carwow, with its Jaecoo 7 model becoming one of the most requested vehicles on the platform in 2025. Watson said Jaecoo had “taken the market by storm,” despite being almost entirely new to UK buyers.

Figures reported by The Mirror, originally from Electrifying.com, show Chinese brands now hold 4.8 percent of the UK auto market. These include BYD, Changan, Chery, Leapmotor, and GWM, among others. Auto journalist Ginny Buckley pointed to a growing concern for traditional players: “Will we be able to buy a new Seat in 10 years’ time…? I don’t think so.”