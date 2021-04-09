Chrysler Pacifica Earns Spot on 2021 Best Family Cars List
PARENTS magazine recently named the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica to its list of “The Best Family Cars of 2021.” The Pacifica earned recognition for its family-friendly features and took home the award for Best Handling.
Another Accolade Under Its Belt: The Pacifica won the 2020 Best New Family Car award
Why did the Pacifica make the list?
For 2021, PARENTS chose its semifinalists by comparing the safety ratings, seat measurements, and safety-restraint systems of new models. PARENTS automotive expert and dad Rob Stumpf then took the 35 semifinalists on test drives to help determine the winners.
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a Best Family Cars winner, receiving the Best Handling award primarily due to its available all-wheel-drive system. According to PARENTS, this system improves traction in different weather conditions and makes it easier to handle stop-and-go traffic. Stumpf said, “Refreshed inside and out for 2021, the Pacifica feels like you’re driving on a cloud.”
The minivan seats up to seven passengers and can fit backless boosters or rear-facing car seats in any spot. Nevertheless, Abbie Patterson, a certified passenger-safety technician, recommends installing high-back boosters or forward-facing car seats solely in the second row.
The experts at PARENTS also appreciated the newly available FamCAM interior camera. This provides a best-in-class HD picture of the rear rows, allowing you to keep a better eye on your kids. Another handy technology is the new Uconnect 5 system, which has the largest touch screen in its class as well as wireless smartphone compatibility.
New segment-first USB Type C ports can charge your family’s phones and tablets as much as four times faster than regular USB outlets. Plus, the available Uconnect Theater includes dual 10-inch touch screens so your kids can stream movies and play games on the go.
Check Out the Previous Model: Features of the 2020 Pacifica
This is the second year in a row that PARENTS has named the Chrysler Pacifica a Best Family Cars honoree. With this latest recognition, the Pacifica now has over 145 honors, which is the most of any minivan in the last five years.
Amanda Drago lives in West Chester, Ohio with her wonderful family, which includes her adorable dog, Coco. Amanda recently graduated from Miami University with degrees in both marketing and creative writing. However, if she was ever forced to change career paths, she imagines that she would train dogs for movies. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, and watching Netflix. She also has a special place in her heart for theatre and purchases tickets to as many shows as she can. See more articles by Amanda.