No Comments

Chrysler Pacifica Earns Spot on 2021 Best Family Cars List

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

PARENTS magazine recently named the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica to its list of “The Best Family Cars of 2021.” The Pacifica earned recognition for its family-friendly features and took home the award for Best Handling.

Another Accolade Under Its Belt: The Pacifica won the 2020 Best New Family Car award

Why did the Pacifica make the list?

Photo: FCA

For 2021, PARENTS chose its semifinalists by comparing the safety ratings, seat measurements, and safety-restraint systems of new models. PARENTS automotive expert and dad Rob Stumpf then took the 35 semifinalists on test drives to help determine the winners.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a Best Family Cars winner, receiving the Best Handling award primarily due to its available all-wheel-drive system. According to PARENTS, this system improves traction in different weather conditions and makes it easier to handle stop-and-go traffic. Stumpf said, “Refreshed inside and out for 2021, the Pacifica feels like you’re driving on a cloud.”

Photo: FCA

The minivan seats up to seven passengers and can fit backless boosters or rear-facing car seats in any spot. Nevertheless, Abbie Patterson, a certified passenger-safety technician, recommends installing high-back boosters or forward-facing car seats solely in the second row.

The experts at PARENTS also appreciated the newly available FamCAM interior camera. This provides a best-in-class HD picture of the rear rows, allowing you to keep a better eye on your kids. Another handy technology is the new Uconnect 5 system, which has the largest touch screen in its class as well as wireless smartphone compatibility.

New segment-first USB Type C ports can charge your family’s phones and tablets as much as four times faster than regular USB outlets. Plus, the available Uconnect Theater includes dual 10-inch touch screens so your kids can stream movies and play games on the go.

Check Out the Previous Model: Features of the 2020 Pacifica

This is the second year in a row that PARENTS has named the Chrysler Pacifica a Best Family Cars honoree. With this latest recognition, the Pacifica now has over 145 honors, which is the most of any minivan in the last five years.