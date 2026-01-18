This Color Is, Once Again, America’s Most Popular Car Color in 2025

The data, published in a new study by Axalta, reflects a continued trend of American car buyers favoring simplicity over expression. Even as a variety of colors, including greens, purples, and yellows, entered the market in 2025, buyers largely overlooked them. Though white lost a few points from 2024, it still comfortably held the top spot.

Globally, neutral tones also dominate, though regional differences and small gains in bold finishes abroad hint at changing attitudes. In the U.S., however, these shifts appear slower and more cautious.

White, Black and Gray Dominate the U.S. Market

According to Axalta’s 2025 report, white remained the leading color choice among American car buyers, making up 29 percent of the market. While this marks a decline from 33 percent in 2024, no other color came close. Black secured the second spot at 23 percent, followed by gray at 22 percent.

Beyond these top three, silver accounted for 7 percent, and blue emerged as the most popular non-neutral color, capturing only 6 percent of total sales. More vibrant options like green, purple, yellow, and others made their way into showrooms, but they failed to influence the broader trend.

The figures point to a continued preference for low-risk, conservative color choices, even as automakers introduce more daring alternatives.

© Shutterstock

Overseas Preferences Vary, but Neutrals Still Rule

Internationally, white’s dominance is even more pronounced in some regions. South America led with 35 percent of car buyers choosing white. In Europe, gray took the top position with 26 percent, while black was the leading color in Asia, also at 26 percent.

Despite the overall preference for neutrals, Asia showed signs of change. According to the Axalta report, yellow and gold finishes increased by 6 percent, green rose by 3 percent, and orange and purple each saw a 2 percent boost in popularity. These subtle shifts indicate a growing willingness among some buyers to explore more colorful vehicle styling.

Small but Steady Gains for Colors in the u.s.

In the United States, while bold colors remain far from mainstream, the data still reveals modest but steady gains for several tones. Red, brown/beige, green, and yellow/gold all saw incremental increases compared to the previous year. These changes, though minor, suggest a very gradual move away from an entirely grayscale landscape.

“This year’s report reveals how enduring neutrals continue to anchor the global palette, even as interest rises in finishes that bring greater depth, movement, and individuality to vehicle styling,” said Dr. Lei Qiao, Vice President of Technology, Mobility Coatings at Axalta. She added that the 2025 color landscape “reflects a market anchored in simplicity, yet increasingly open to refined color expression and contemporary finishes.”