Coming Soon to Canada: The 2021 Lexus IS
Two decades ago, the Lexus IS first rolled onto Canadian roads — and in that time, its spirited performance, elegant design, and luxurious comfort has won the hearts of countless drivers. Recently, Lexus unveiled the 2021 model of this iconic luxury sport sedan in an online presentation. Here’s a look at the model’s latest and greatest features.
Built to perform
Choose between rear- and all-wheel drive options on the 2021 Lexus IS. You’ll also get to pick from three different powertrains. The standard 2.0-litre, turbocharged inline-four mill pumps out 241 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. You can also step up to a 3.6-litre V6 that delivers 260 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. The model’s top-of-the-line engine is a 3.5-litre V6 that unleashes 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of peak torque, which enables the IS to charge from 0-96 km/h in just 5.7 seconds.
Cabin comforts
The new Lexus IS comes standard with upscale luxuries like NuLuxe-trimmed seating, dual-zone automatic climate control system, and push-button start. You can also opt for a panoramic sunroof or the new, larger 10.3-inch touch screen display. This tablet-like interface is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and comes with built-in navigation. You can also opt for the 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium surround-sound audio system.
Smarter safety
While the 2021 Lexus IS comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+, you can upgrade to the brand-new LSS+ 2.5. This improved safety suite comes with a wealth of features, including Bicyclist Detection, Pedestrian Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Emergency Steering Assist, and Intelligent High Beams. It also boasts All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and improved stability thanks to Lane Tracing Assist.
Take a digital tour
Want to check out the new Lexus IS, but can’t make it to a dealership? No problem — just download the Lexus AR Play app. This innovative augmented reality game lets you tour this classy car inside and out. You can preview different exterior colors, look inside the trunk, and even take it for a virtual test drive. You can download the Lexus AR Play app for both Apple and Android devices.
Canada is currently set to receive the 2021 Lexus IS in late 2020.
