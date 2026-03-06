Lexus Just Made Its Cheapest ES an Electric Car, And It Starts $2,200 Below the Hybrid

Lexus confirmed the pricing details in late February as the company prepares to introduce the redesigned ES generation. The model has grown in size compared with its predecessor and introduces pure electric power for the first time in the sedan’s history.

The ES remains a key vehicle for the Japanese manufacturer. With the LS flagship no longer part of the lineup, the larger new ES also helps fill a gap at the top of Lexus’ sedan range while entering the competitive electric executive sedan segment.

The ES350e Becomes the Cheapest Version of the Lineup

According to InsideEVs, the fully electric Lexus ES350e will start at $48,795 in Premium trim in the United States, a price that includes a $1,295 destination charge. The model uses a single electric motor driving the front wheels and produces 220 horsepower.

Lexus says the sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 7.7 seconds. Power comes from a battery pack with a usable capacity of 77 kilowatt-hours, which delivers an EPA-estimated range of about 300 miles.

2026 Lexus ES350e – © Lexus

The car also supports DC fast charging capable of replenishing the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in roughly 30 minutes. According to the same report, Lexus has not yet revealed the peak charging power for the ES EV, though it is expected to be similar to the mechanically related RZ crossover.

2026 Lexus ES350e Interior – © Lexus

A More Powerful Dual-Motor ES500e Joins the Range

Lexus will also offer a dual-motor version called the ES500e. This variant starts at $51,795 in Premium trim and increases total output to 338 horsepower. Performance improves noticeably compared with the single-motor version, with the 0–60 mph sprint dropping to 5.4 seconds. The trade-off comes in range, which falls to about 250 miles.

Buyers seeking a more upscale configuration can choose the Luxury trim for the ES500e, which raises the price to $60,195. Lexus notes that the all-wheel-drive system can direct up to 100 percent of available power to either the front or rear axle, although the front axle typically handles propulsion during normal driving.

2026 Lexus ES500e – © Lexus

Hybrid ES Remains Available but Costs More

Despite the shift toward electric power, Lexus will continue to offer a hybrid version of the ES. The ES350h Premium begins at $50,995, making it $2,200 more expensive than the base electric model. Adding all-wheel drive increases the hybrid’s price to $52,395. Buyers cannot choose a Luxury trim for the hybrid, though a Premium+ package is available for $4,800.

Lexus has not yet detailed the equipment differences between trim levels. Still, the automaker confirmed that all versions of the ES will feature a 14-inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone mirroring and fast-charging capability for the electric models.

2026 Lexus ES350h – © Lexus

The new ES also grows larger than its predecessor and becomes Lexus’ first fully electric sedan. The car is longer than one of its main rivals in the United States, the BMW i5, while undercutting it by nearly $20,000. No driving impressions are available yet, though the model is built on a version of the TNGA platform that also underpins the Lexus RZ crossover.