Toyota and Lexus Unveil Two Radically Unexpected New Vehicles

These bold reveals were shared in advance of the show, which will take place in Tokyo. The event—formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show—has become a key platform for Japanese manufacturers to present forward-looking concepts. In this context, Toyota’s decision to preview two experimental luxury formats suggests a deeper strategy: reshaping its high-end offerings to align with evolving tastes and mobility expectations.

Both vehicles challenge familiar formats, not just with their silhouettes, but also with the legacy nameplates they reinterpret. Toyota’s most formal sedan becomes a fastback SUV, while Lexus transforms its executive saloon into an oversized EV minivan. The result is a stark departure from their historical positioning—one that appears intentional.

Toyota Reinvents the Century as a Coupe-Style SUV

Long considered the pinnacle of Japanese automotive prestige, the Toyota Century has served elite political and corporate leaders for over fifty years. For the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Toyota will present a coupé-inspired SUV concept bearing the Century name—an audacious stylistic rework of the brand’s flagship limousine.

As reported by Auto Journal, the concept stands tall on large wheels, featuring a sloping roofline and an unbroken side profile without a central pillar. Its rear sliding doors add a futuristic twist, while the absence of a rear window introduces an enigmatic aesthetic reminiscent of recent models from Jaguar and Polestar. At the front, the iconic Phoenix emblem remains in place, perched above a finely detailed grille that balances tradition with modernity.

Toyota has not disclosed technical specifications, nor confirmed any production intentions. This SUV may remain a styling manifesto, rather than a precursor to a commercial model—especially considering a production Century SUV already exists, positioned closer to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan than a fastback.

Toyota Century SUV Coupé – © Toyota

Lexus Surprises With Six-Wheeled LS-Based Minivan

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury arm, pushes experimentation even further with a six-wheeled LS minivan concept, revealed via livestream in the lead-up to the show. Designed as a full-electric vehicle, the prototype stretches the LS identity into radically new territory, both visually and conceptually.

The vehicle features an angular, high-roof silhouette and a massive passenger-side sliding door, evoking more of a mobile lounge than a conventional minivan. The third axle is not just functional—it’s illuminated, adding to the vehicle’s dramatic presence. Vertical LED lighting up front and wraparound light strips accentuate the concept’s height and futuristic intent.

Inside, Lexus promises a redefined travel experience, though interior details remain limited. The model’s real statement lies in its configuration: pairing the LS badge—a symbol of executive refinement—with a van format signals a provocative shift in the brand’s design narrative. The concept goes even further than the Lexus LM, itself a luxury minivan derived from the Toyota Alphard platform.

Lexus six-wheels LS minivan – © Toyota

Experimental Luxury to Test Public and Industry Reactions

By introducing these two avant-garde vehicles under well-established nameplates, Toyota and Lexus appear to be testing the limits of consumer perception. These aren’t anonymous studies—they directly challenge preconceptions tied to the Century and LS brands, offering alternative visions of status and exclusivity.

The timing of these previews also matters. With global luxury automotive design trending toward modular, crossover, and lounge-like formats, Toyota seems intent on exploring its own path without mimicking European rivals. The Japan Mobility Show 2025 will offer a stage for further exploration, but these early reveals already set the tone.

It remains unclear whether either concept will reach production. But their existence confirms one thing: Toyota and Lexus are no longer limiting their interpretation of luxury to tradition. They are preparing for a future in which the shape—and purpose—of high-end vehicles is still very much in flux.