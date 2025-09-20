Corvettes Are Catching Fire, and GM Knows Why – But Owners Are Still Waiting for a Fix

The recall, which targets mid-engined Corvette models from 2023 to 2026, stems from a fuel leak issue that has already caused at least one documented fire incident. While GM says a remedy has been finalized, the timeline for widespread repairs remains unclear.

The issue has drawn attention not only for the safety implications but also because of its impact on new vehicle deliveries. Roughly 1,630 Z06s are currently sitting unsold on dealership lots, with owners and buyers facing delays while the fix is being prepared. The recall, announced last month, continues to affect both customer-owned and yet-to-be-delivered vehicles.

Risk Tied to Fuel Leaks near Hot Engine Components

The fire hazard originates from a fuel-related design flaw in the Corvette’s engine layout. If excess fuel leaks into the filter pocket, vapors or liquid can be pushed by the left-side cooling fan toward hot engine components, elevating the likelihood of combustion.

One Z06 model reportedly ignited while parked at a gas station, and video footage of the incident circulated online. The problem is considered serious enough that GM ordered an immediate halt on deliveries of affected vehicles.

According to Carscoops, the company has since confirmed that a new insert or shield will be installed in the impacted vehicles to divert spilled fuel safely away from sensitive components. Until this fix can be implemented, GM is asking owners to follow strict fueling guidelines to minimize risk.

Remedy Approved but Not Yet Available

Though the part itself has been developed, GM has not yet initiated mass production. The company communicated through the MidEngineCorvetteForum that the shield insert is ready in design but must be sourced and manufactured at scale before it can be distributed to dealerships. GM explained: “GM has developed the recall remedy (an insert / shield to divert spilled fuel) and is working to quickly source production and deliver it to dealers.”

Affected customers are encouraged to monitor recall status via gm.com/service by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The lack of a production timeline has left many Corvette owners in limbo, with no specific date for when their vehicles will be eligible for repair. For now, GM’s message to customers is caution and patience.

Dealerships Unable to Release or Sell Affected Models

The implications of the recall extend beyond current owners. GM has ordered dealerships to pause all sales and deliveries of the Z06 and ZR1 models until the issue is resolved. As repoted by CorvetteBlogger, around 1,630 new vehicles remain on lots, unsold and undeliverable due to the unresolved safety issue.

This situation is especially frustrating for customers who have already purchased one of the impacted models but have yet to receive delivery. GM has made it clear that no new vehicles will be shipped or released to buyers until the necessary repair part is installed.

For those with vehicles already in their possession, GM advises full insertion of the fuel nozzle, ensuring the engine is off during refueling, and avoiding overfilling after the pump automatically stops.