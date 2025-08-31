Dacia Duster 2025: Which Engine Option Suits Your Drive?

The Dacia Duster 2024 is here, sporting a new look and a range of engine choices that take it from a budget option to a more daring, modern ride. It keeps its friendly price tag while adding upgrades in design and safety, making it an attractive pick for anyone seeking style and practicality without overspending.

A New Look and Engine Options

The 2024 model shows off a bolder design inside and out, moving away from its old budget image, much like the affordable vanlife options offered by Dacia. Along with its revamped style comes four different engine choices, giving buyers plenty of options to pick a setup that fits their needs.

The 1.0 Eco-G Engine

Starting at €19,990, the 1.0 Eco-G engine offers a dual fuel setup with both gasoline and GPL. It cranks out 90 horsepower on gasoline and bumps up to 100 horsepower on GPL, giving a nice lift when climbing hills, especially when the car is loaded. While it isn’t a speed demon, this engine keeps running costs low with fuel consumption of 24.5 mpg on GPL and 34.6 mpg on gasoline. Its generous fuel capacity—13.5 gallons for GPL and 13.2 gallons for gasoline—helps the Duster cover over 807 miles.

A Look at hybrid options

If you’re leaning towards hybrid tech, the full hybrid engine dishes out 140 horsepower with an automatic transmission that makes for smooth rides at 37.9 mpg on highways and a bit higher in the city at 41.3 mpg. One thing to note is that this option carries a heftier price tag, costing €3,000 more than the TCe 130 version, which might be a stretch for some despite its appeal for city driving.

For the Performance Buffs

The 1.2 TCe 130 micro-hybrid engine delivers a punchy 130 horsepower. This choice boosts driving comfort and performance with an average of 36.8 mpg, reaching up to 37.9 mpg on national roads. Even though fuel expenses run a bit higher than the GPL variant, it stands out as a solid option if you’re after versatility without settling for the basic Essential trim.

Four-wheel drive perks

Need extra grip on rough terrains? The four-wheel drive version of the TCe 130 is on offer, though it comes with an extra price tag of €2,600 over the two-wheel drive model. This version not only lifts the Duster by an extra 0.31 inches for a smoother ride in wooded spots but also uses up an additional 0.5 L/100 km and attracts an extra fee ranging from €370 to €550 on ecological charges.

Wrapping up the choices

The Dacia Duster 2024 gives you plenty of options to match your driving style. The 1.0 Eco-G 100 engine is a smart pick for daily commuting, with its dual fuel setup offering noticeable savings over long distances. On the flip side, the robust 1.2 TCe 130 engine starts at just over €23,500 for those looking for a more spirited drive.

For city drivers with a bit more cash or a desire for extra comfort, the hybrid model starting at €27,000 brings the ease of an automatic transmission, though it does have a few quirks in urban settings, similar to other affordable options in the electric vehicle market.

No matter what your ride preferences are—be it a budget-friendly commuter or an adventurous go-getter—the new Dacia Duster lineup has something to offer, blending modern looks with upgraded features for a well-rounded drive on any road.