Details for the New Audi E-Tron Sportback SUV Coupe Revealed

The E-Tron Sportback’s new SUV Coupe cousin is on the way

Photo: Audi

Audi’s E-Tron model family of electric vehicles is beginning to take shape. The company’s electric ambitions began with the release of the successful E-Tron Sportback crossover, which kicked off the new EV nameplate. Audi’s second E-Tron, a Sportback SUV Coupe sibling, has been a highly-anticipated release for a while now, with details scarce since its initial announcement. Now, with its launch in Europe growing closer, the new Sportback Coupe has been fully revealed.

The design of the Sportback SUV Coupe

While similar in many ways, the sloping roof line of the new Sportback SUV Coupe is the biggest visual difference from its crossover sibling. The new Sportback also features new bumpers and standard LED lights. Its smaller interiors means a sacrifice of about 20 milometers of headroom when compared to the first Sportback, but this loss was to be expected. While space may have been lost, the vehicle’s Coupe styling gives it a drag coefficient of 0.25Cd. This impressive number will make the Sportback SUV Coupe an industry leader in drag reduction.

Electric performance

When released, the Sportback SUV Coupe will be available in two distinct versions. The first of these is the base 50 Quattro, which will offer a combined 308 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque via two electric motors. The 50 Quattro’s driving range will be 215 miles, and will hit top speeds 118 mph.

The second version will be the 55 Quattro, and will offer more power than its 50 Quattro counterpart. Its two electric motors will offer a combined 355 horsepower and 414 lb-ft of torque. This version’s driving range will be 277 miles, and can achieve a top speed of 124 mph.

The new Audi E-Tron Sportback SUVs will make their European debut this spring, with Audi offering a limited “Edition One” version in a special Plasma Blue color scheme and featuring a number of exclusive features. An American debut date has yet to be announced.